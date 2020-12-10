ERT and Bioclinica to Merge, Creating a Global Leader in Clinical Trial Endpoint Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT, a global leader in clinical end-point data solutions, today announced that Bioclinica, a technological and scientific leader in clinical imaging, has agreed to merge with ERT. This combination will create a leading partner to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing best-in-class technology, scientific and therapeutic expertise, digital innovation and an unrelenting focus on customer service.

ERT is a global market leader and innovator in clinical trial end-point data solutions, providing clinical study teams with higher-fidelity and more powerful data and digital results required to transform clinical trials. By joining forces with Bioclinica, ERT further strengthens the most comprehensive and robust endpoint data collection portfolio in the industry and provides a broader portfolio of integrated and digital solutions for optimal customer engagement.

The transaction will integrate Bioclinica's expertise in imaging, with ERT's expertise in eCOA, cardiac safety, respiratory and wearables. Leveraging a unique footprint, the combined company will deliver data analytics, insights, business intelligence, virtual patient visits and hybrid technological solutions as a strategic partner to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, delivering best-in-class clinical research tools, expertise and technologies to partners and patients alike across all therapeutic areas.

"As our customers continue to transform their R&D operations, we must continuously deliver a breadth of innovative technology and services," said Joe Eazor, President and CEO of ERT. "Our merger with Bioclinica will allow us to continue to reinvent end-point data collection by delivering higher-fidelity data and more integrated solutions to achieve our customers' goals for higher effectiveness, greater efficiency, safer trials, and more patient-centric virtual solutions."

"This merger will significantly enhance our commercial offerings and technology capabilities," said Euan Menzies, CEO of Bioclinica. "The combination will make us a more relevant partner to an even broader group of clients operating in today's complex and fast-moving clinical trials environment. We look forward to leveraging our new footprint together in the chapters ahead."

Joe Eazor will be the CEO of the newly merged company and the management team will be composed of a combination of both ERT and Bioclinica executives.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by regulatory agencies. ERT and Bioclinica expect the transaction to close in 2021.

About ERT

ERT is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development, assuring greater client success in bringing medical therapies to market, for people around the world. Through deep medical, scientific and technology expertise, the company provides medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments; clinical trial management software; and drug safety solutions. Bioclinica's global team of life science experts serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device organizations – including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

