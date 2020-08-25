ERT and Science 37® Partner to Deliver High-Quality Data during Virtual Trials

PHILADELPHIA and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT, the global leader in clinical endpoint data collection, and Science 37, the leader in decentralized clinical trials, today announced a partnership enabling ERT's Cardiac Safety, Respiratory, and Imaging solutions to be incorporated into the Science 37 virtual, or decentralized clinical trial offering. The combined solution significantly improves data quality while dramatically reducing patient burden.

In a traditional clinical research model, many patients travel long distances and risk increased exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases to participate at a clinic. In a virtual trial, patients participate from the comfort of their own home and effectively bypass these obstacles. Both approaches require the same level of data integrity and proven endpoint technologies.

The ERT and Science 37 partnership enables sponsors to capture the same high-quality data in a virtual model as it would in a traditional model, while reducing patient burden, minimizing patient risk, and enabling study continuity.

"Given the challenges caused by COVID-19, trial sponsors need effective virtual trial solutions that enable patients to participate safely, without jeopardizing data quality," said Jim Corrigan, CEO at ERT. "We're pleased to partner with Science 37 and to expand the use of our Respiratory, Cardiac Safety and Imaging solutions to support virtual trials throughout the pandemic and beyond."

During home and telemedicine visits, Science 37 will use ERT's proven remote respiratory and cardiac safety data collection solutions. Additionally, Science 37 will leverage ERT's Imaging services through a local-care network—helping to limit patient travel with medical imaging services closer to home.

"We are delighted to partner with ERT, working together to bring these best-in-class offerings to patients and sponsors," says David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "As we make virtual trials the new reality, this partnership enables us to reduce patient burden and provide the high-quality data trial sponsors require to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new medical treatments."

About ERT

ERT (eResearch Technology) is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company's EXPERT® technology platform, ERT's solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. In 2019, 75% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions across 16,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly - and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Science 37

Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive, in-house network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry's most comprehensive, fully integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

