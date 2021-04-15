ERT Announces Calibration-Free and Wireless Functionality for MasterScope™, the Market Leading Testing Platform for Respiratory Clinical Trials

Managing various devices while following a complex clinical trial protocol makes it challenging for site personnel to focus on patient safety and data quality. Wireless spirometry technology relieves some of this burden. With this latest enhancement to the MasterScope platform, ERT demonstrates its strong commitment to patient and customer-centricity, enabling studies to stay on track during the pandemic and beyond.

"Concerns about increased demand for hygiene and distancing are still very real amid this continuing global pandemic. Our responsibility is to make the patient and operator experience at clinical trial sites as safe and comfortable as possible," said Achim Schülke, Executive Vice President, ERT Respiratory Solutions. "And by using the same sensor in both the MasterScope and SpiroSphere, we are providing a harmonized, streamlined experience to our customers."

ERT's MasterScope is a leading solution platform in respiratory clinical trials, and has played a key role in the success of many respiratory drug approvals. MasterScope's highly intuitive, multi-language user interface, study specific quality control procedures, customized protocol workflows, and other smart features such as the unique biometric user identification (21 CFR Part 11 compliant), make it the preferred choice for studies using Spirometry, ECG, FeNO, Oscillometry, and more. With multi-protocol support and the device reuse options, MasterScope also minimizes equipment costs and logistics, speeds trial start-up, and eases investigative site burden.

