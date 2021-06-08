ERT Announces Real-Time Coaching for Pulmonary Function Tests Performed in the Patient's Home

The clinical trials ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and the need for reliable remote data collection is increasing. Correct performance of a spirometry measurement without the guidance of a specially trained nurse is a challenge, primarily when documenting minor differences measured in a few milliliters of volume. iSpiro Virtual Visits keeps respiratory clinical trials on track by enabling high-quality spirometry data collection at home, even when a patient cannot visit a clinic.

"Performing spirometry correctly can be critical to the success of a drug approval," said Achim Schülke, Executive Vice President of ERT Respiratory Solutions. "With iSpiro Virtual Visits, it is now possible to test patients from home without compromising on data quality or patient safety."

iSpiro Virtual Visits is the only existing solution that, in compliance with regulatory requirements and in-clinical quality, enables guided lung function assessment at home via the patient's smartphone. The solution incorporates the iSpiro smartphone app from ERT with a highly accurate, user-friendly spirometry sensor approved for home use. While the nurse and patient go through the effort-dependent spirometry measurement step-by-step via live video, a real-time spirometry signal is simultaneously shared on the screen, thus enabling the nurse to execute optimal coaching.

About ERT

ERT (eResearch Technology) is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company's EXPERT® technology platform, ERT's solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. In 2019, 75% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions across 16,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly ─ and with confidence.

