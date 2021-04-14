ERT Enhances Business Intelligence Suite with Clinical Imaging Reporting Capabilities

"Imaging studies are complex, and customers are under great pressure to monitor and manage their performance. With the power of our Business Intelligence suite, study leaders can achieve the deep insights they need to act quickly, and keep studies on track for success," said Tim Kulbago, Vice President, Imaging, ERT. "Our clinical trial imaging customers can now track their study progress all the way from first image capture to database lock, with the ability to pivot with confidence whenever a potential challenge arises."

ERT's Business Intelligence suite allows many CROs and sponsors to realize new operational efficiencies and better data quality, along with reduced study timelines and lower costs, through its easily digestible and comprehensive views into trial performance. Customers can use the new imaging functionality to direct studies using a depth of information never before available. With the new capabilities, they have access to an easy-to-understand dashboard for assessing early indicators of potential delays in the imaging process.

Users will find an intuitive interface that allows them to access study data in a variety of ways. They can easily filter data for a high-level view or dive down into specifics by region, site and image reader, among others. Monitoring compliance is simple, as users can quickly see an overall study level or look at compliance in specific areas such as quality control, by site, and even by image reader. Timely information allows study leaders to intervene as necessary, for example, if a site has a high number of queries or if a reader appears to be deviating from the protocol.

For more information on ERT's Business Intelligence Suite visit ert.com/business-intelligence/ .

About ERT

ERT (eResearch Technology) is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company's EXPERT® technology platform, ERT's solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. In 2019, 75% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions across 16,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly ─ and with confidence.

