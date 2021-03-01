ERT Imaging Accelerates Ground-Breaking Research to Improve the Development of Oncology and CNS Treatments

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT , the global leader in clinical endpoint data collection, today announced that Blue Earth Diagnostics has deployed its innovative imaging solution to support the evaluation of 18F-fluciclovine – a novel PET agent – for potential use in the detection of recurrent brain metastases.

18F-fluciclovine, under the tradename Axumin® (fluciclovine F 18), is a novel molecular imaging agent approved in the US and EU for use in PET imaging to detect and localize recurrent prostate cancer. As Blue Earth Diagnostics now investigates the compound for evaluating recurrent brain metastases, ERT's advanced imaging solution is providing a multi-modality platform to centralize the standard of reference process, and is pivotal to the robust assessment of diagnostic performance.

"After conducting a thorough search of leading imaging providers in the clinical development industry, we chose to work with ERT due to their breadth of experience and flexibility in designing an imaging protocol that fits our study's complex needs," said Eugene Teoh, MD, DPhil, Vice President, Clinical Development, Blue Earth Diagnostics and board-certified radiologist. "We believe that 18F-fluciclovine may have other potential applications in cancer imaging and we are confident that ERT's advanced imaging solution is the tool we need to help determine its potential in detecting recurrent brain metastases."

Blue Earth Diagnostics is relying on ERT's advanced imaging solution to determine if 18F-fluciclovine can provide a more effective assessment of recurrent brain metastases than traditional MRI scanning. ERT's ability to present the imaging workflow within a single system, thereby eliminating the need to move images between multiple systems was key to Blue Earth Diagnostics' decision.

"Blue Earth Diagnostics is truly a pioneer in the development of novel PET radiopharmaceuticals," said Tim Kulbago, Vice President, Imaging, ERT. "We're honored to provide the imaging support they need in evaluating the clinical utility of 18F-fluciclovine to detect recurrent brain metastases and look forward to an ongoing relationship as they explore the full diagnostic potential of this imaging agent."

Click here for more information on ERT's advanced imaging solution.

About ERT

ERT (eResearch Technology) is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company's EXPERT® technology platform, ERT's solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. In 2019, 75% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions across 16,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly – and with confidence.

For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ERT Media Contact:

Terry Stanulis

Director, Public Relations and Thought Leadership

[email protected]

+1 862.288.0329

SOURCE ERT

Related Links

https://www.ert.com

