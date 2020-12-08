ERT Introduces Data Insights to Improve Study Efficiency and Effectiveness

ERT's Data Insights removes the burden of spotting data variabilities from study managers and teams through advanced diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics. It features a configurable dashboard that enables trial managers to weight metrics and customize notifications and suggested actions based on data quality thresholds. Additionally, Data Insights provides a centralized and detailed view of ERT's clinical and operational data across portfolios and individual studies, allows for granular data review and generates issue-specific reports with study, site and metric-specific details. The resulting focus on high-value activity and shared insight helps to reduce and target remediation effort, improve team decision-making and increase trust in data quality and compliance overall.

"Data variability often requires study teams invest significant time and effort to uncover and understand problematic data and contributes to the reality that so few clinical studies end on time," said Dr. Otis Johnson, vice president of Trial Oversight. "Data Insights serves as an early indicator system, identifying studies at greater compliance or quality risk and highlighting the specific issue so our customers and users can spend less time investigating problems and more time solving them."

In addition to configurable tracking and event notification, Data Insights customers and users receive 24/7 Multilingual Customer Care and the ability to sort data into portfolio, study and site-specific views. Data Insights is part of ERT's robust collection of Data Analytics offerings, including ERT's Business Intelligence suite and Data Exchange.

For more information or to request a demo, visit ert.com/data-insights.

About ERT

ERT (eResearch Technology) is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

ERT's solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. In 2019, 75% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions across 16,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly ─ and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

