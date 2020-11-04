Ertan Serince Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

"Ertan's knowledge with selecting HVAC equipment for projects is unmatched. He is an established engineer with expertise in controls, applied equipment, and air distribution," said Brian Wolford, VP of Engineering at ACI. "His ability to craft solutions with consulting engineers sets him apart." When asked about why ACI enticed him, Ertan says, "Using my education and experience to expand ACI's reach within the Pacific Northwest is appealing to me." He continues, "The stringent Washington State energy code and progressive building owners in Seattle create unique and exciting design challenges within the commercial HVAC market."

Ertan has more than 10 years of experience in the HVAC industry. Originally from Turkey, Ertan moved to New York City to attend language school, but decided to further his education with a Master of Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ and an MBA from Baruch College in Manhattan. During that time, Ertan developed a nuanced understanding of the HVAC design process through his positions at Carrier and Trane.

In 2018, lured by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, Ertan relocated to the Puget Sound area where he accepted a Sales Rep position with Honeywell. Presiding over a territory spanning seven states, he acquired his expertise in HVAC controls. Ertan is excited to join ACI's team, where he will be a prime resource for his design/build contractors and consulting engineer customers. ACI's President, Keith Glasch, remarks, "Ertan gets it. His quick wit and desire to help others is a winning combination."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Washington and Oregon from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., Gree Commercial, as well as many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

