ErthCycle in Talks for Global Expansion with Major Middle Eastern Poultry Processor

ErthCycle, a green alternative to standard plastics, has been sought out by one of the largest poultry processors in the Middle East.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ErthCycle, a provider of carbon reduction-certified, organically biodegradable plastic packaging alternatives, is thrilled to announce that it is in discussions with one of the largest poultry processors in the Middle East.

These conversations mark a significant step toward taking ErthCycle's innovative, environmentally friendly products to a global market.

As regulations around the world increasingly demand greater transparency and sustainability, large companies are seeking effective solutions to reduce their environmental footprint. ErthCycle's patented, organically biodegradable packaging offers a viable alternative to traditional plastics, consuming fewer fossil fuels, certified for carbon reduction, and demonstrating impressive biodegradation rates. ErthCycle's packaging consumes an average of 25% fewer fossil fuels compared to traditional plastics and demonstrates an organic biodegradation rate of 76.7% in simulated landfill conditions over 695 days

"We are excited to be sought out by major companies around the world who recognize the importance of sustainable packaging, and how necessary change has become," said Cooper Bayliss, CEO and co-founder of ErthCycle. "This interest from a corporation in the Middle East underscores the growing global demand for ErthCycle's products. We are eager to partner with businesses that are committed to improving their environmental impact quickly."

ErthCycle remains dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions that help businesses meet new regulatory standards and contribute to a healthier planet. These ongoing discussions signify the company's potential to make a substantial impact on a global scale.

