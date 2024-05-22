ErthCycle: Leading the Charge in Reducing Packaging Emissions with Innovative Plastics Alternative

ErthCycle, a standard plastics alternative, acknowledges the requirements Scope 3 puts on businesses around the world.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent mandates on Scope 3 emissions disclosure, companies are under increasing pressure to report and reduce their environmental impact. As transparency becomes paramount under new regulations from the SEC and state laws (such as California's SB 253), businesses are seeking effective solutions to lower their carbon footprint.

ErthCycle, a pioneering provider of sustainable packaging alternatives, offers a vital answer for companies aiming to decrease their packaging emissions.

Understanding the New Scope 3 Requirements

The recent publication on Scope 3 emissions demands that companies disclose not only their direct and indirect emissions but also those across their entire value chain. With investors and stakeholders demanding greater transparency and accountability, companies must adopt innovative solutions to meet these rigorous standards.

ErthCycle: The Plastic Pollution Solution

ErthCycle stands at the forefront of this sustainability revolution. Their product is a standard plastics alternative designed to significantly reduce the environmental impact of packaging. Unlike traditional plastics, which contribute extensively to greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, ErthCycle products are made from materials that organically biodegrade, generating a minimal environmental footprint. Their packaging consumes, on average, 25% fewer fossil fuels compared to traditional plastics and demonstrates an organic biodegradation rate of 76.7% in simulated landfill conditions over 695 days.

What Sets ErthCycle Apart

ErthCycle's innovative approach to packaging offers several key benefits that distinguish it from other market options:

Eco-Friendly Materials: Made with Post-Consumer Resin (PCR), AKA recycled materials, and a patented blend of calcium carbonate and Eco-One technology, our packaging takes emissions into account at the start and end of life of each product we create.

Reduced Emissions: By using ErthCycle products, companies can substantially lower their Scope 3 emissions related to packaging, contributing to overall sustainability goals.

Compliance with Regulations: ErthCycle products help businesses comply with new disclosure requirements by providing transparent and verifiable emission reductions. Our products are PCR certified and received a Greener Plastics Certification from ATOA.

"Transparency is key in regards to these new laws, and ErthCycle has the answers many business owners will be, and are, seeking," said Cooper Bayliss, CEO of ErthCycle. "Our products not only help companies meet their regulatory obligations but also support their broader environmental commitments. This is a solution available right now, at a typically cost-neutral price compared to other, most expensive sustainable alternatives."

As companies navigate the complexities of Scope 3 emissions reporting, ErthCycle provides a straightforward, effective solution for reducing the environmental impact of packaging; A plastic pollution solution available right now.

By integrating ErthCycle products into their supply chains, businesses can achieve greater transparency, improve their sustainability performance, and meet the growing demands of investors and consumers for greener practices.

About ErthCycle

ErthCycle is dedicated to revolutionizing the packaging industry with sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. Our mission is to provide a cost-friendly, eco-friendly packaging solution that can create a positive impact and help businesses achieve their sustainability goals quickly. For more information, visit www.ErthCycle.com

Contact:

Paige Blye, ErthCycle Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

For further details on the new Scope 3 emission regulations and how they impact businesses, please refer to the SEC and California legislation publications ( SEC.gov ) ( Harv. Law Corp. Gov. Forum ).

