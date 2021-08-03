ERT's Ellen Street Named to PharmaVOICE 100 List of Most Inspiring Life Sciences Leaders

PharmaVOICE recognized Ellen for her authentic leadership approach and her ability to convert challenges to opportunities. She has driven significant improvements in clinical trial technologies and methodologies, enabling more efficient study designs, reduced study timelines and more confidence in trial safety.

"Ellen's leadership at ERT, which has been integral to ensuring the credibility of clinical trial data with the highest quality of evidence, inspires her teams and colleagues," said Taren Grom, editor, and co-founder of PharmaVOICE. "Her focus on implementing transformative initiatives and generating innovative ideas and solutions that impact the future of clinical trials and improve worldwide patient health are just some of the reasons why Ellen epitomizes what it takes to be a PharmaVOICE 100."

Ellen models accountability, collaboration and inclusiveness. She is passionate about challenging cross-functional teams to leverage processes, technologies and new ideas to deliver offerings with value propositions meaningful to customers and patients.

"I love to instill a sense of purpose and desire to go above and beyond," said Ellen of her leadership style. "I challenge team members to take a broad view and make sure they understand the interdependencies of their decisions."

In addition to leading her teams, Ellen serves as a mentor at ERT and actively engages in sponsoring the next generation of leaders. She benefits from mutual learning and enjoys observing colleagues take new paths that lead to exciting opportunities and the ability to overcome obstacles and succeed.

To learn more about Ellen's impact at ERT and the industry at large, read the full feature from this month's issue of PharmaVOICE.

About ERT

ERT (eResearch Technology) is a global market leader and innovator in clinical trial endpoint data solutions, providing clinical study teams with the powerful and accurate data and digital results required to transform clinical trials. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT's mission is to "Transform Lives by Unlocking Better Evidence."

In 2021, ERT merged with Bioclinica to unite Bioclinica's expertise in imaging, eClinical software and drug safety solutions with ERT's expertise in eCOA, cardiac safety, respiratory and wearables. The combined company has thirty-one offices in eight countries. The global pharmaceutical industry has relied on its solutions across 23,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients and resulting in over 870 drug approvals to date. Since 2019, 70% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies.

