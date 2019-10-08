Ertz Family Foundation Launches 'City Of Love Fund'

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Nonprofit Quarterly, there are more than 8,000 registered charities in Philadelphia. Residents living in Philadelphia's underserved residents often rely on nonprofit organizations for everyday life needs and necessities. However, many smaller community-based charities lack the necessary funding to grow their programs to make a greater impact in the community served.

Zach and Julie Ertz, Founders of the ‘City of Love Fund’ and Ertz Family Foundation. Photo courtesy of Ertz Family Foundation.

To help charities serve those in need, Philadelphia Eagles Tight End, Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie, a FIFA Women's World Cup Champion (2015 and 2019), and United States Women National Team (USWNT) player of the year (2017), created the 'City of Love Fund.' "We are so excited to launch the City of Love Fund through the Ertz Family Foundation. Philadelphia and its residents have given so much to our family and we can't wait to give back to those who are working to make Philadelphia a better place," said Zach Ertz.

The focus of the City of Love Fund is to provide grant support to charities, programs and initiatives that serve the most vulnerable residents. Priority is given to Philadelphia area nonprofit organizations that demonstrate excellence in community involvement, leadership, governance and fiscal practices. The City of Love Fund's goal is to help make a measurable impact in the communities and families served for a better and greater Philadelphia.

"It's been amazing to see how much support our foundation has received; it is now our hope to extend our reach by supporting like-minded organizations who are in the community serving those in need," said Julie Ertz.

City of Love Fund grants range from $1,000 - $10,000, are limited to local organizations defined as tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code and with an annual revenue less than $1M. The fund is also available to K-12 public schools. The City of Love Fund grants are funded by Zach and Julie Ertz, individual donors, and corporate donations received by the Ertz Family Foundation. Grants are made in three focus areas: youth sports, youth education, and family enrichment.

For more information or to apply for a grant, please visit: www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org/cityoflovefund . For questions, please send an email to info@ertzfamilyfoundation.org .

About the Ertz Family Foundation

The Ertz Family Foundation works to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports and education, and supporting family enrichment programs to build supportive communities. For more information, visit http://www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org. Follow the foundation on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation. The Ertz Family Foundation is a fiscally-sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a California nonprofit 501c3 organization.

