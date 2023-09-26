Erudit Raises $10M Series A to Help Companies Ditch Surveys and Embrace AI to Transform the Employee Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erudit , a global AI company that helps leaders improve culture and productivity, announces its $10M Series A round led by Conexo Ventures, Athos Capital, Ignia Partners, True Blue Partners and Fondo Bolsa Social. The funds will fuel Erudit's workforce intelligence technology development and revenue growth. Erudit's software-as-a-service uses AI to produce actionable insights on over 100 workforce indicators, such as burnout risk, engagement, and turnover risk.

Erudit CEO Alejandro Martinez Agenjo.

"This fundraise validates what we already knew about the HR industry—real time, actionable workforce intelligence insights impact business beyond instinct and unreliable survey data," says Alejandro Martinez Agenjo, Erudit's CEO. "Culture is not just about employee resource groups and pizza parties, which became clear as Chief People Officers gained a seat at the executive table during the pandemic. Erudit is giving people leaders the tech needed to maintain the best workforce at top performance."

Erudit connects with companies' internal data through Google Workspace, Slack, Teams or Zoom to give them real-time work environment reports that are anonymous and segmented by team. This helps companies understand which groups of employees are at risk to churn, having a negative experience, experiencing harassment, and much more.

Users can view trends and heatmaps, sort by demographics, and create action plans to address problem areas. This platform helps businesses overcome the limitations of employee surveys and offers a comprehensive understanding of workplace culture dynamics.

Erudit´s ability to raise this round during a time of economic uncertainty demonstrates the confidence of investors in the company's mission and its growing recognition in the market. "Our reasons for partnering include good strategic fit and team progress over the observation period," shares Sunil Grover, Managing Partner at True Blue Partners.

Originating in Spain, Erudit has expanded its global presence with a diverse team across three continents and a growing footprint in Europe, the U.S. and Latin America.

About Erudit

Erudit is an AI-SaaS platform empowering leaders with real-time workforce insights that drive better decision making. Erudit was founded by Alejandro Martínez Agenjo, an entrepreneur and psychologist, alongside Ricardo Michel Reyes, known as an AI and mathematics prodigy. Download Erudit's Press Kit and Photos here.

