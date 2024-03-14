ERV Nordic chooses Simplifai to automate their Claims Management

OSLO, Norway, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifai, the Secure AI Automation provider, today announced that ERV Nordic has chosen the Simplifai AI Automation Platform to improve the way they handle their travel insurance claims.

With the goal of digitizing their travel insurance claims management and to become more cost-efficient, ERV Nordic selects Simplifai. Simplifai won against a number of international companies on ERV Nordic's Request For Proposal (RFP), primarily on the speed Simplifai could get ERV Nordic to market, and the future-proof nature of the platform, including InsuranceGPT.

"Simplifai provides an AI Automation Platform that is highly suitable, adaptable, reliable and scalable to ERV Nordic's needs. ERV Nordic is embarking on a digitalization journey wherein usage of automation and AI plays an intrinsic role. We see Simplifai and its product as an important strategic part of our transformation. By implementing Simplifai's AI Automation Platform, we expect to let technology handle lesser complex and repetitive tasks in order to focus our effort on more complex and challenging activities." said Hadi M'Barek, ERV Nordic Nordic IT Director / CIO.

Simplifai AI Automation Platform is designed to give natural language answers that are quick, concise, and accurate. It simplifies operations for existing staff members, it takes on additional work where temporary hires normally are assigned, and is available around the clock, all of which improves customer experience and gives increased employee satisfaction.

"Once we are running full-speed, Simplifai manages around 60-80% of the claims for many of our insurance customers," said Bård Myrstad, Simplifai CEO. "We want to deliver something similar to ERV Nordics, and to grow with them as they start their automation journey in claims management."

About Europæiske ERV:

Europæiske ERV is Denmark's largest and oldest travel insurance provider and is part of the German insurance group ERGO, with over 37,000 employees internationally. We have been providing safer travel experiences for more than 100 years, with a large part of all Danish leisure tourists, business travelers and their employers trusting us to supply their travel insurance policies. Thanks to long experience and specialized travel insurances developed, our customers can be carefree and feel relaxed before, during and after their travel. Together with our Swedish affiliate, we cover more than 1,2M customers and 7M card customers. Read more on erv.dk.

About Simplifai:

Founded in 2017, Simplifai is the secure AI company. We create the Simplifai AI Automation platform, which is used to reduce customer churn, reduce operational costs, improve customer satisfaction, and provide a strong competitive advantage for our customers. We are founded in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Pune India, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ukraine. Learn more: www.simplifai.ai.

