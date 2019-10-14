Ervin Announces Management Restructuring

TOLEDO, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Equipment Inc., a leader in the transportation industry since 1984, recently announced a number of promotions within the company.

Cole Ervin will move from his role as President to that of Chief Executive Officer. Since joining Ervin in 2002, Cole has steadily risen in the company, helping build on the legacy that his father Greg Ervin established.

Replacing Cole in the role of President will be Chad Strader – moving from his current position as Executive Vice President. With over 30 years of sales and sales management experience, Chad has played a crucial role in Ervin's sales organization since joining the company in 2007. He was an integral part of building the Ervin sales team – establishing critical client relationships and helping close several large, complex deals.

Preston Owen has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. Preston brings over 25 years of accounting experience in public accounting, municipal government, manufacturing, distribution, and transportation. He also has 21 years of experience practicing law – passing the Illinois Certified Public Accountant exam in 1994, and the Illinois Bar Exam in 1998. He's also a retired US Navy Chief Petty Officer, serving 20 years on active duty and in the reserve forces.

Christina Bland has been named the new Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years of operational and management experience, Christina has played a vital role in the success of Ervin Equipment over the past 15 years. In addition to her new duties as VP of Operations, Christina will continue to oversee many aspects of the day-to-day business, as well as remaining an essential decision maker for Ervin Equipment.

Tim Jones is now Vice President of Purchasing and Business Development, adding new duties to his previous role as VP of Purchasing. With over 30 years in the transportation industry – including over 13 at Ervin – Tim brings a depth of knowledge about the transportation industry and specifically the LTL Trucking business.

Lastly, Jeff Thomas has been named Manager of Sales and Finance. Since joining Ervin Equipment eight years ago, Jeff has utilized his team building skills as well as his insightful understanding of customers in roles from sales, to recruiting, to finance. In addition to working with the Sales team, Jeff will continue to grow Ervin Equipment's finance wing, E-Funding.

Regarding the promotions, Cole Ervin said, "I searched for people and found the best right here within the company. People that have worked hard to make Ervin Equipment the company it is today. I am proud of this team and look forward to where this team can lead us."

About Ervin: Ervin Equipment, Inc. is a family-owned business that started as a one-man operation and grew into a successful worldwide corporation. Even with all the success, Ervin remains guided by the core values of its founder: integrity, quality, commitment, and innovation. Ervin prides itself on being the best trailer supplier and marketer in North America – offering a wide selection of new and used trailers as well as financing, logistics, and leasing options. Learn more at www.ervinusa.com.

Contact:

Perry Propst

Director of Marketing, Ervin Equipment

217-238-3154

226181@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ervin

