Ervin Cohen & Jessup Expands Nationally with Opening of New York Office and Addition of Matthew S. Blum

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) today announced its expansion to the East Coast with the opening of a New York City office, the first office outside of Beverly Hills in the firm's more than 70-year history. Leading the office will be prominent New York litigator Matthew S. Blum, who joins ECJ from Rosenberg & Estis, P.C. Two additional attorneys are expected to join him in New York.

The opening of the New York office marks a significant milestone for ECJ, long recognized as a premier California-based law firm representing middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs and family offices. The expansion allows ECJ to seamlessly serve New York clients with California matters while providing California clients with a sophisticated East Coast presence.

"New York has always been an important market for our clients, particularly those with significant interests in real estate and private wealth," said Barry MacNaughton, Managing Partner of ECJ. "Matthew's experience and reputation make him the ideal attorney to lead our first East Coast office and strengthen our bridge between the nation's two largest business centers."

Matthew S. Blum is an accomplished trial lawyer with extensive experience in complex commercial, securities and real estate litigation. He has tried more than 50 cases through judgment and appeal in both New York and California, representing Fortune 250 companies, financial institutions, government agencies and closely held businesses.

Blum has handled high-stakes matters involving securities fraud, shareholder and partnership disputes, M&A, real estate, trade secrets and antitrust, including litigation resulting in recoveries exceeding $1 billion for institutional clients. With an M.B.A. in Corporate Finance, he also advises banks, lenders and businesses on financial products, securities offerings, corporate structures and intellectual property.

"ECJ has an unmatched reputation in California, and I am excited to extend that reach to clients in New York," said Blum. "This office will allow us to meet the growing demand for coordinated representation across both coasts."

