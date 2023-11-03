ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® among the nation's elite law firms for 2024. This list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"Rankings by Best Law Firms® are some of the most trusted nationwide classifications available for law firms," states the publisher. "Firms awarded in Best Law Firms are identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. Only 4% of firms in the United States are considered for a Best Law Firms ranking, highlighting each award's prestige."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup is the oldest and largest law firm in Beverly Hills, California. For more than six decades, the firm's attorneys have provided innovative, technically unsurpassed counsel to both individuals and businesses in Southern California, throughout the United States and around the world.

Long before collaboration was a commonly used word, the firm's professionals believed that law should be practiced in a creative environment by those who are not afraid to think outside of the box. They have always prized innovation and sought out like-minded partners. From its founding, the firm has embraced a collegial team of top-notch professionals who, working together, strive for the best possible result for clients.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup has been ranked tier 1 in the real estate law, commercial litigation and insurance coverage categories.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

