ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA

News provided by

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

03 Nov, 2023, 14:44 ET

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® among the nation's elite law firms for 2024. This list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"Rankings by Best Law Firms® are some of the most trusted nationwide classifications available for law firms," states the publisher. "Firms awarded in Best Law Firms are identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. Only 4% of firms in the United States are considered for a Best Law Firms ranking, highlighting each award's prestige."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup is the oldest and largest law firm in Beverly Hills, California. For more than six decades, the firm's attorneys have provided innovative, technically unsurpassed counsel to both individuals and businesses in Southern California, throughout the United States and around the world. 

Long before collaboration was a commonly used word, the firm's professionals believed that law should be practiced in a creative environment by those who are not afraid to think outside of the box. They have always prized innovation and sought out like-minded partners. From its founding, the firm has embraced a collegial team of top-notch professionals who, working together, strive for the best possible result for clients.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup has been ranked tier 1 in the real estate law, commercial litigation and insurance coverage categories.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
(310) 601-6008
[email protected]

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Also from this source

ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S KELLY SCOTT NAMED LEADING LABOR & EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEY

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that its Partner Kelly Scott has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Leader of Influence:...

EB-5 INVESTORS MAGAZINE NAMES ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S JONATHAN BLOCH A TOP CORPORATE ATTORNEY

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Jonathan Bloch has been recognized by EB5 Investors Magazine as a "Top Corporate Attorney"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.