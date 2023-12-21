ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S BLAKE ALSBROOK AND RUSTY SELMONT RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Blake Alsbrook and Rusty Selmont have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s." This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff adds, "Blake and Rusty's recognition for this impressive honor is a testament to their professional excellence and commitment to clients. Their dedication to the firm, the legal and business communities and to our clients is a genuine source of inspiration."

Alsbrook is currently acting as the court appointed receiver in 19 matters pending before the Los Angeles Superior Court, Orange County Superior Court, San Bernardino Superior Court, San Francisco Superior Court, and United States District Court for the Central District of California. For example, he recently acted as court appointed receiver for over $250 million in real estate empire in contentious Orange County divorce action and acted as lead counsel in the largest cannabis receivership in California history. He also acted as court appointed receiver over $20 million of retail and multifamily real property in West Los Angeles in a contested foreclosure proceeding brought by a secured lender.

Selmont specializes in intellectual property, real estate, partnership disputes and complex commercial litigation. Selmont believes that optimal legal decisions are not made in a vacuum. He makes a point to learn and understand each client's business early on to ensure that the litigation approach is aligned with and reinforces the client's overarching goals and needs. His clients normally approach him to collaborate on customized strategies for high-stakes business disputes and tactical lawsuit avoidance.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

