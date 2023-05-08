ERW steel tube market in Europe to grow by USD 8.52 billion from 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by economic advantages of pipeline transportation in the oil and gas industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ERW steel tube market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 8.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the economic advantages of pipeline transportation in the oil and gas industry. Pipelines are ideal for the transportation of oil and gas for long distances due to various benefits. Pipelines are highly reliable and can operate round-the-clock as there is limited dependence on external factors. They are capable of continuous transportation of oil and gas and need very less maintenance. Also, transportation of oil and gas through the pipeline is more cost-effective than rain transport. Owing to such benefits, many companies and governments are investing in new pipeline projects. This is expected to increase the demand for ERW steel tubes, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Europe ERW Steel Tube Market 2023-2027

ERW Steel Tube Market In Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (oil and gas, infrastructure and construction, water or sewage, automotive, and others) and product type (pressure tubing and standard pipes).

The market growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant over the forecast period. Rising energy demand has increased investments in oil and gas projects in Europe . Governments in Europe are collaborating with each other to carry out various gas pipeline projects. For instance, in October 2022 , Germany and Spain collaborated to develop a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees mountain range. Similarly, in October 2022 , the governments of France and Spain signed a deal of USD 3 billion to build an underwater gas pipeline from Barcelona to Marseille . Such investments and developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

ERW Steel Tube Market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of satellite-based pipeline monitoring systems is identified as the key trend in the market. Globally, a large number of pipeline projects are currently under construction or in the planning stage. These pipeline projects traverse across various terrains where both wired and wireless communications become cost-intensive. This has created the need for efficient monitoring systems that is also cost-effective. For efficient monitoring and management of pipelines in harsh terrain such as mountainous regions, vendors are offering satellite communication based on Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) as a cost-effective communication option. For instance, BENTEK offers SatSCADA. It is a satellite-based pipeline remote monitoring SCADA platform. It utilizes the Inmarsat geosynchronous satellite, which provides visibility without the need to reconfigure or recommission the system. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The volatile prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market. Raw materials, such as iron ore, used in the manufacture of steel have witnessed major fluctuations in prices over recent years. The demand for steel is increasing in the construction and other industries. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are hampering the production of ERW steel. Thus, the increase in the prices of raw materials is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this ERW steel tube market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ERW steel tube market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the ERW steel tube market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ERW steel tube market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ERW steel tube market vendors in Europe

ERW Steel Tube Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.68 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, bsh Precision Steel Tube Trading GmbH, CELSA GROUP, Ceruti Spa, Chinchurreta Group, Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, H. Butting GmbH and Co. KG, Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH, Ml Tubi, Nippon Steel Corp., OMV Ventura, Seeberger GmbH and Co. KG, Seyame, Siderinox SpA, SMS group GmbH, Soconord Group, Steelimpex Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Threeway Steel Co. Ltd., and Tubificio del Friuli SpA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

