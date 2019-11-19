EōS Fitness Bolsters Presence in Utah, Steady Expansion Continues Through 2020

The new gyms will be located in Murray, Taylorsville, Bountiful and Orem, and complement the existing five locations in Kaysville, Layton, Ogden, Roy and Syracuse. While several of the Utah locations have been updated, the Roy location will be completely remodeled in collaboration with development partner, Barclay Group . Additionally, the current EōS Fitness in Syracuse will soon be replaced by a completely new state-of-the-art facility located in the same shopping center.

"We're bringing the high value and quality typical of high-price gyms at an affordable cost to Utah residents," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness. "With five existing locations in Utah and four more planned for 2020, we're adding even more accessible health and fitness options in Utah communities that have a demand for gyms offering a full-suite of amenities and affordable membership options."

The new Utah gyms will average 50,000 square feet of fitness space and feature EōS Fitness signature amenities including "The Yard," its green turf functional training area. Each location also will offer a wide variety of group fitness and cycle classes, Olympic lifting platforms, a basketball court, an indoor pool, hot tub, separate men's and women's saunas and a spacious Kids' Club with a jungle gym, basketball court and mini movie theater. The open gym areas feature room for battle rope and sled workouts as well as conditioning exercises and stretching. Other signature amenities include the MOVEōS Cinema, where movies are played on a big screen during workouts and a range of cardio equipment is available.

About EōS Fitness

EōS Fitness is rapidly growing its high value low price (HVLP)® fitness gym chain, operating and planning over 75 locations in Arizona, Las Vegas, Southern California, Florida and Utah. The EōS model is a disruptive force within the fitness club industry, providing serious fitness for everyone and offering an unmatched array of amenities starting at just $9.99 per month. Visit eosfitness.com to learn more.

About Barclay Group

Barclay Group is a real estate development company founded in 1982 in Tampa, Florida, that owns, operates, and improves property in order to create better assets for their tenants, investors, and communities. With offices in Tampa, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Boise, Idaho, Barclay Group continues to expand their presence, maintain their core principles, and create new value.

SOURCE EōS Fitness