EōS Fitness Donates $100,000 to Benefit Children's Cancer Research Fund

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EōS Fitness, a leader in the industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, announced today its charitable donation in the amount of $100,000 to Children's Cancer Research Fund, a nonprofit organization providing support to children suffering from cancer-related illnesses.

"EōS Fitness is a champion of the Children's Cancer Research Fund and we are tremendously proud of our members and partners for their generosity and support in helping us reach this goal," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness. "It is our hope that this donation will help to continue developing safer, more effective childhood cancer treatment options."

As part of EōS Fitness' commitment to supporting critical causes benefiting its local communities, the company partnered with Children's Cancer Research Fund matching every dollar raised by its members and partners during the month of September for a total donation of $100,000.

"Organizations like EōS Fitness make progress possible for childhood cancer researchers who otherwise would not have the funds to move forward," said Children's Cancer Research Fund CEO, John Hallberg. "Their incredible support means good ideas won't go unexplored for kids fighting cancer."

Coinciding with the company's five-year anniversary, EōS Fitness pledged to match all member and partner funds raised during the month of September across more than 40 gym locations throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. The funds raised will go toward advancements in cell and gene therapy as well as clinical trials. Children's Cancer Research Fund not only provides vital support services for families, but advocates for child cancer education and awareness.

