EōS Fitness Donates Over $20,000 to Workout for Water

The donation was presented by EōS Fitness Vice President of Group Fitness Joella Hopkins to Les Mills Customer Experience Director Adrian Heffernan in a ceremony at EōS Fitness' Oceanside location in San Diego County. The funds raised will support UNICEF's work to help thousands of children in East Africa gain access to clean, safe sustainable water.

"Clean water is a resource everyone needs and should have access to," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness. "We are proud of the efforts our staff and members put forth across all our gyms and we are happy to be able to match their fundraising achievements."

During June, EōS Fitness joined Les Mills, the global leader in group fitness programming and education in this life-changing global charity initiative. Taking place across all 39 national locations and using one music track, "Heads Up" by Jain to workout to, EōS Fitness' instructors, staff and members raised over $10,000.

To reinforce its commitment to the global campaign, EōS Fitness donated an additional $10,000 — matching the funds raised and bringing the total to just over $20,000 to earn the fitness leader the top fundraising spot amongst thousands of global clubs participating.

"Raising $10,000 in one month is incredible, but for EōS Fitness to match that amount for Workout for Water is extraordinary. The massive effort from EōS Fitness is going to make a huge difference. Donating $20,000 means 533 more children will now directly access clean water for their lifetime," said Les Mills International Executive Director Phillip Mills.

Les Mills' goal is to raise $1.8 million for UNICEF to complete the Lega and Yelam Gej multi-village solar-powered water systems in Ethiopia.

