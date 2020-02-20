EōS Fitness Energizes the Florida Fitness Scene with Dozens of New Gyms Planned

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EōS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, today announced significant market expansion in Florida including Orlando, Tampa and South Florida.

The 10 new gym locations, inclusive of five previously announced Tampa gyms, will open within the next 24 months. The new gyms are a mix of ground-up new builds and large-scale remodels of existing sites. For several of the new Florida gym locations, EōS Fitness is working with long-time development partner Barclay Group and commercial real estate brokerage firm Meridian Retail Group.

New locations coming soon to Florida include:

Orlando – Hiawassee and East Colonial

Tampa – Tampa Midtown, Sarasota, Carrollwood, Bloomingdale and Lutz/Odessa

South Florida – Boca Raton, Wellington and Boynton Beach

Within the next 90 days, EōS Fitness plans to announce more locations coming soon throughout the state.

Currently, EōS Fitness boasts 75+ locations open or on the way in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada, Utah, and now Florida, the brand has rapidly become the accessible and affordable choice among gym-goers looking for a high value fitness experience. Each new Florida gym location will average 50,000 square feet of fitness space and feature EōS Fitness signature amenities including "The Yard," its green turf functional training area.

Additional amenities include a wide variety of group fitness and cycle classes, Olympic lifting platforms, a basketball court, an indoor pool, hot tub, separate men's and women's saunas and a spacious Kids' Club with a jungle gym, basketball court and mini movie theater. The open gym areas feature room for battle rope and sled workouts as well as conditioning exercises and stretching. There is also a MOVEōS Cinema, where movies are played on a big screen during workouts and a range of cardio equipment is available.

For more information or to join EōS Fitness, visit eosfitness.com.

About EōS Fitness

EōS Fitness is rapidly growing its high value low price (HVLP)® fitness gym chain, operating and planning over 75 locations in Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Florida and Utah. EōS' model is a disruptive force within the fitness club industry, providing serious fitness for everyone, while offering an unmatched array of amenities starting at just $9.99 per month. Visit eosfitness.com to learn more.

About Meridian Retail Group

Meridian is a dynamic real estate services firm specializing in site selection services for retail, restaurant, and entertainment tenants across the state of Florida and national levels.

About Barclay Group

Barclay Group is a real estate development company founded in 1982 in Tampa, Florida, that owns, operates, and improves property in order to create better assets for their tenants, investors, and communities. With offices in Tampa, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Boise, Idaho, Barclay Group continues to expand their presence, maintain their core principles, and create new value.

