EōS Fitness Introduces Utah to its High Value, Low Price (HVLP)® Gyms

KAYSVILLE, LAYTON, OGDEN, ROY and SYRACUSE, Utah, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EōS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, announced today it is acquiring its first five locations in Northern Utah with plans to expand in the state, adding 10-15 more gyms within the next 24 months. EōS Fitness will be taking ownership of five former Gold's Gym locations.

The brand currently owns and operates more than 30 locations throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and announced earlier this year its first locations coming soon to Florida. EōS Fitness is well-known among consumers for its high-value amenities, affordable membership options and 24/7 gym access. The five newly acquired locations in Utah are located in Kaysville, Layton, Ogden, Roy and Syracuse.

"Our growth is fueled by our existing members and those new to EōS Fitness seeking accessible health and fitness options. By expanding EōS Fitness to Utah, gym-goers have a much larger network of 30 plus gyms to choose from throughout the Southwest and soon in Florida, all which feature a full-suite of amenities and affordable memberships," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness.

Averaging 50,000 square feet of fitness space per new location, EōS Fitness offers signature amenities for members including "The Yard," its green turf functional training area, which will be added to all five locations in Utah. The open area features room for battle rope and sled workouts, as well as conditioning exercises and stretching. Other signature amenities include the MOVEōS Cinema, where movies are played during workouts and a range of cardio equipment is available.

All upcoming new locations will offer a wide variety of group fitness and cycle classes, a basketball court, an indoor pool, hot tub, separate men's and women's saunas and a spacious Kids' Club with a jungle gym, basketball court and mini movie theater.

About EōS Fitness

EōS Fitness is a rapidly growing high value low price (HVLP)® fitness gym chain operating almost 40 locations in Arizona, Las Vegas, Southern California and Utah. EōS's model is a disruptive force within the fitness club industry providing serious fitness for everyone, offering an unmatched array of amenities starting at just $9.99 per month. Visit eosfitness.com to learn more.



