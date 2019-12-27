EōS Fitness Launches 2020 Fitness Contest

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EōS Fitness, a leader in the industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, announced today the launch of its inaugural 'New Year, New You' fitness contest, designed specifically to motivate individuals to stick with their 2020 fitness goals.

The 2020 'New Year, New You' contest is open to EōS Fitness members and non-members. Those interested in entering and based in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada or Utah are invited to share their fitness resolutions via the company's Facebook and Instagram pages. Three committed individuals with the most likes will be awarded a 20-month EōS Fitness gym membership and 20 personal training sessions. The contest will end at 11:59 p.m. (PST) on January 31, 2020.

"We want to inspire and ignite a fire in people who may need a boost to get back to their health and fitness goals," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness. "This fitness challenge is just one of a range of initiatives we'll be launching throughout 2020 to help create loyal lifelong fans and exercise practitioners – something we feel very passionate about. This contest is just one of the many ways we can help fulfil this core purpose and by engaging members and non-members on social media, it will help generate an army of free support to help hold individuals accountable."

With more than 75+ locations open or on the way, EōS Fitness has rapidly become the accessible and affordable choice among gym-goers looking for a high value fitness experience with all the amenities and classes of high-price gyms. The fitness leader recently updated its website to feature a free 31-day fitness calendar for anyone needing a balanced fitness routine to get them started on the right foot.

Additionally, non-members can opt for a free 7-day pass, providing access to all the amenities at EōS Fitness locations in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada and Utah. For more information and terms and conditions about the 2020 'New Year, New You' contest, visit eosfitness.com.

About EōS Fitness

EōS Fitness is rapidly growing its high value low price (HVLP)® fitness gym chain, operating and planning over 75 locations in Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Florida and Utah. EōS' model is a disruptive force within the fitness club industry, providing serious fitness for everyone, while offering an unmatched array of amenities starting at just $9.99 per month. Visit eosfitness.com to learn more.

SOURCE EōS Fitness

Related Links

https://eosfitness.com

