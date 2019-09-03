EōS Fitness Marks Five-Year Birthday Milestone, Supports Children's Cancer Research Fund

PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With every birthday comes a wish and EōS Fitness is marking its five-year birthday milestone with a wish to raise money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund.

A leader in the fitness industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, EōS Fitness is offering free activities for members and non-members in September including Saturday health and fitness education workshops and seminars, and special group fitness classes throughout the month. All 40 gym locations throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah are participating, offering opportunities for people across the country to invest in their own health and fitness journey.

All funds raised will go toward the Children's Cancer Research Fund, which provides support to children suffering from cancer-related illnesses. With each dollar raised, EōS will match donations made up to $50,000 for a grand total of a $100,000 goal to support the nonprofit organization.

"No child should have to suffer from cancer," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EōS Fitness. "This birthday marks an important milestone for EōS as we continue to raise the bar for health and fitness throughout the communities we serve. Partnering with the Children's Cancer Research Fund and fundraising for such a critical cause is at the very heart of EōS's core values."

In addition to the company's fundraising efforts, EōS Fitness is hosting a member raffle at its gyms where a variety of prizes will be given away including cruise vacation packages, electronics, a one-year membership and a six-month personal training package. There are also month-long fitness challenges taking place to support fundraising efforts in September, and EōS is giving out more than $25,000 in prizes to challenge winners.

For more information on how to participate, visit www.eosfitness.gives for member and non-member opportunities and eligibility details. To learn more about becoming a member of EōS Fitness, download the EōS Fitness mobile app or visit www.eosfitness.com.

About EōS Fitness

EōS Fitness is a rapidly growing high value low price (HVLP)® fitness concept operating almost 40 locations in Southern California, Arizona, Las Vegas, Utah, and opening this year in Florida. EōS's model is a disruptive force within the fitness club industry providing serious fitness for everyone, offering an unmatched array of amenities starting at just $9.99.

