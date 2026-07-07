ES Foundry Completes 2 GW Greenwood Factory Expansion, Bringing Total U.S. Solar Cell Capacity to 3 GW as First Cell Comes Off New Line

Milestone reinforces company's leadership in U.S. solar cell manufacturing, expands total domestic production capacity to 3 GW and supports more than 400 advanced manufacturing jobs in Greenwood County, South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ES Foundry, an American company advancing U.S. solar by onshoring crystalline solar cell production, today announced the completion of a 2 gigawatt (GW) expansion and the first solar cell coming off the new production line at its Greenwood, South Carolina factory, bringing the company's total annual solar cell manufacturing capacity to 3 GW.

The milestone marks the start of production from ES Foundry's expanded manufacturing platform and reinforces the company's role as a leader in one of the most critical components of the domestic solar supply chain. At a time when the market is crowded with future manufacturing announcements, ES Foundry is demonstrating execution — completing its expansion, producing advanced solar cells and scaling one of the most significant U.S. solar cell manufacturing operations in the country.

The expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. solar industry. Domestic module manufacturing capacity has grown rapidly, but solar cells remain one of the most important constraints in building a fully resilient American solar manufacturing ecosystem. By adding 2 GW of new production capacity and bringing its total annual capacity to 3 GW, ES Foundry is directly addressing that gap and giving module manufacturers, developers, EPCs and asset owners access to high-quality U.S.-made solar cells from an operating domestic facility.

"This milestone is about execution," said Alex Zhu, CEO of ES Foundry. "The U.S. solar market does not need more announcements — it needs operating capacity, proven production and domestic suppliers that can support customers now. With our 2 GW expansion complete, our total capacity now at 3 GW and the first cell off the new line, ES Foundry is helping close one of the most critical gaps in the U.S. solar supply chain."

ES Foundry's Greenwood facility produces high-quality crystalline bifacial PERC solar cells, a proven, bankable technology designed to support a broad range of U.S. solar applications, from utility-scale projects to distributed-generation systems. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing platform is designed to support high-volume production, rigorous quality standards and the documentation customers increasingly need as solar procurement becomes more focused on domestic content, FEOC compliance, supply chain transparency and long-term reliability.

By producing solar cells domestically at scale, ES Foundry is helping customers reduce supply chain uncertainty and strengthen domestic content strategies under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The company's expanded 3 GW production platform supports module manufacturers seeking U.S.-made cells, as well as developers, IPPs, asset owners and tax equity partners navigating a more complex procurement and compliance environment.

"Customers are looking for manufacturing partners that can do more than promise capacity," Zhu added. "They need partners that can produce, document and deliver. This expansion strengthens our ability to support customers at scale while helping build a more resilient and competitive U.S. solar supply chain."

The completed expansion also reinforces ES Foundry's growing economic impact in Greenwood County. Since launching operations, the company has hired more than 400 people, creating high-quality advanced manufacturing jobs and supporting workforce development across the region. As production scales, ES Foundry's investment is expected to continue generating opportunities for local workers, suppliers and the broader community.

"Greenwood has been an outstanding partner as we have grown," said Lionel Moss, General Manager of Operations at ES Foundry. "This community has the workforce, infrastructure and commitment needed to support advanced manufacturing at scale. We have already hired more than 400 people, and this expansion allows us to continue bringing jobs, investment and long-term economic value to the region."

ES Foundry first celebrated the ribbon cutting of its Greenwood facility in January 2025, marking a pivotal moment for the U.S. solar industry and the domestic clean energy supply chain. Since then, the company has ramped production, secured customer commitments, expanded its workforce and completed an additional 2 GW expansion to meet rising demand for American-made solar cells.

In a market increasingly shaped by domestic content requirements, trade uncertainty, FEOC restrictions and the need for audit-ready documentation, ES Foundry's growth gives customers greater confidence in the availability, traceability and reliability of U.S.-made solar cells. The company's expanded 3 GW production platform positions ES Foundry as a cornerstone supplier for companies working to build more secure, compliant and financeable solar projects.

"Domestic solar cell manufacturing is not a future ambition — it is happening now in Greenwood, South Carolina," Zhu said. "This milestone reflects the hard work of our team, the strength of our community and the confidence our customers have placed in ES Foundry. We are proud to help lead the next chapter of American solar manufacturing."

About ES Foundry

Based in South Carolina, ES Foundry is accelerating the U.S. solar industry by onshoring the manufacturing of crystalline solar cells. Its state-of-the-art Greenwood facility produces high-quality, bankable cells that meet the needs of U.S. panel manufacturers and the supply chain demands of developers and EPCs. Purpose-built for Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance, ES Foundry operates with fully non-FEOC ownership, leadership and financing, ensuring transparent supply chains and verified eligibility for incentives, including the domestic content bonus. Backed by a team of seasoned industry veterans, ES Foundry delivers reliable, U.S.-made products that drive the growth and sustainability of clean energy. Follow ES Foundry on LinkedIn and Bluesky for the latest updates.

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SOURCE ES Foundry