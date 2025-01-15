ES Foundry: U.S. Solar Cell Manufacturer Secures First Multi-Year GW+ Contract with Top-Tier Module Manufacturer

Deal showcases proven production capabilities and market readiness

GREENWOOD, S.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ES Foundry , an American company advancing U.S. solar by onshoring crystalline solar cell production, today announced it has secured its first GW+, multi-year contract with a top-tier solar module manufacturer.

This milestone underscores the company's operational readiness and role in reshaping the domestic clean energy landscape.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in South Carolina launched production in Jan 2025 with high-quality crystalline bifacial PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact) solar cells, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver reliable, sustainable, domestically produced solutions to meet the demands of the solar energy market.

Driving Market Confidence

This partnership with a top-tier module manufacturer renowned for its innovation and market leadership reinforces ES Foundry's position as a key player in revitalizing American solar manufacturing. This contract reflects the growing market confidence in the company's manufacturing excellence and capacity to deliver at scale.

"Our first customer is proof of the demand for high-efficiency, American-made solar cells that deliver both top-tier performance and unmatched value," said Ken Johnston , VP of Sales, ES Foundry. "With our premium-quality, domestically manufactured solar cells, customers can unlock the domestic content ITC, simplify compliance with IRS Safe Harbor guidance and secure a reliable supply chain solution. Together, we're not just advancing solar manufacturing in the U.S., we're empowering our partners to maximize their project returns and meet the demands of a rapidly expanding market."

Leading the Domestic Manufacturing Resurgence

ES Foundry is committed to the resurgence of domestic solar cell manufacturing, a critical development for the U.S. solar industry. Historically, the U.S. has depended heavily on imported solar cells to meet its growing demand. This reliance has created supply chain vulnerabilities and limited the industry's ability to fully capitalize on domestic opportunities. With the establishment of its facility, which delivers high-quality, U.S.-manufactured solar cells, ES Foundry is changing that dynamic. By helping drive domestic production, the company is reducing dependency on imports, bolstering the U.S. solar supply chain and creating new opportunities for local economic growth.

"Onshoring cell production is crucial for establishing a resilient solar supply chain," said Elissa Pierce, a solar supply chain analyst for Wood Mackenzie. "The U.S. now has over 40 GW of module manufacturing capacity, but the vast majority of these modules are made with cells imported from Southeast Asia and other regions. A stable supply of U.S.-made cells can mitigate the impact of tariff increases and other potential supply chain disruptions on the market."

About ES Foundry

Based in South Carolina, ES Foundry is accelerating the U.S. solar industry by onshoring the manufacturing of crystalline solar cells. The company's state-of-the-art facility in Greenwood produces high-quality solar cells designed to meet the critical needs of U.S. panel manufacturers and address the supply chain demands of developers and EPCs. By offering American-made solar cells, ES Foundry enables customers to unlock an additional 10% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for domestic content. Backed by a team of seasoned industry veterans, ES Foundry is committed to delivering proven, economical and reliable solar products driving the growth and sustainability of the U.S. clean energy landscape. Follow ES Foundry on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

PR Contact

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates for ES Foundry

[email protected]

703-907-0010

SOURCE ES Foundry