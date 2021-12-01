ES Minerals Scales Deployment of ILiAD Lithium Extraction Platforms in the U.S.; Promotes Sustainably Sourced Lithium and Domestic Supply Chain for EV Industry

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySource Minerals (ES Minerals) is deploying its third geothermal lithium extraction platform in just three months. The ILiAD technology platform offers clean, low-risk, small-footprint, near-market sources of lithium. The first platform was sent to South America in September. More recent deployments are being deployed this month to lithium operations in two US resources.

ES Minerals proprietary ILiAD technology is a selective lithium extraction platform that offers genuine game-changing reductions in cost, carbon, water, environmental, and operational footprints for lithium while also enabling the development of new classes of brine resources. All three ILiAD platforms are scheduled to be in operation by Q2 of 2022.

"We are thrilled to be on the precipice of full operation mode with our technology that makes a green industry even greener," noted Derek Benson, COO of ES Minerals. "The ILiAD approach to lithium extraction radically reduced land, water, and GHG emission footprints."

ES Minerals recently received permits on its own Salton Sea-based operation known as ATLiS, which applies the ILiAD platform technology. The Imperial County Planning Commission came to favorable approvals on the Conditional Use Permit, the water supply assessment and the environmental impact report.

Lithium is the lynchpin in the transition away from fossil fuels to high-performance batteries for transportation and energy storage applications. Electric vehicles already enable vast emission reductions and environmental improvements compared to traditional petroleum fueled transportation. ES Minerals' approach avoids open pits and evaporation ponds that are known to generate localized impacts, with higher water and carbon footprints, particularly in regions with less environmental oversight.

The ES Minerals team is making the ILiAD technology platform available for brine resources worldwide.

"To meet the growing demand – related to OEM targets and emission mandates – the lithium market must develop new resource capacity," noted Dr. David Deak, President of Marbex LLC and Advisor to ES Minerals. "Lithium extracted through EnergySource Mineral's ILiAD platform is not only the most sustainable I have come across, but it's also the most replicable and cost competitive. It is a significant win-win for all lithium brine producers and lithium buyers."

About EnergySource Minerals

Headquartered in Southern California, EnergySource Minerals was formed to develop mineral recovery projects in the Salton Sea resource area, one of the largest and highest temperature brine resources in the world, and to deploy its ILiAD technology platform globally. Its projects are being advanced by a team with extensive experience in every stage of mineral project development: project origination, permitting, hydrometallurgical separations, battery supply chain, project financing and operations.

