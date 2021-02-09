ES Risks & FocusPoint International Announce New Solution with Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London to Provide World Class Response Under 'Crisis Bulwark' Facility

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ES Risks and FocusPoint International (FPI) announce a new offering with Lloyd's of London, that will bring world-class crisis response and technology into the product concept to be known as 'Crisis Bulwark.' Crisis Bulwark will be underwritten by Lloyd's, managed by ES Risk, with FPI as the sole, integrated preparedness, technology, and crisis response provider.

The bundled policies are available seamlessly to cover: Property Damage and Business Interruption as a result of Sabotage & Terrorism, Strikes, Riots, Civil Commotion, Malicious Damage, and Full Political Violence, including Terrorism Liability and Active Assailant (Active Shooter) coverage. Further, buyers and duly licensed intermediaries can choose their coverages, limits, and locations on one submission.

Chris Hobbs, Managing Director of ES Risks said, "As a Lloyd's Coverholder and specialist sourcing niche capacity for broker networks and MGAs, we are delighted to have helped in the development of the Crisis Bulwark facility. We strongly believe that the close alignment of mitigation, prevention, and response services offered by FocusPoint, with the insurance prowess of Lloyd's under Crisis Bulwark, will be of unique benefit to independent insurance intermediaries and their client organisations."

"The evolution of the crisis response consultant is in the FPI DNA, said David Mace, Executive Vice President of Product at FocusPoint International. "Undoubtedly, the partnerships FPI has forged with underwriters at Lloyd's and ES Risks will be an industry game changer."

"Any multinational corporation, higher education organization, or small business, seeking real value-added prevention and mitigation services, can turn to Crisis Bulwark as a unique solution addressing both their preventative and response requirements with insurance coverages."

Crisis Bulwark will offer pre-incident and risk mitigation support, addressing duty of care, specialist consulting, and intelligence services. FocusPoint will provide tools for workplace or property threat assessment, mass-messaging, customer screening, and crisis management support.

ES Risks

ES Risks has access to Lloyd's, London Market, and international insurers who provide specialised products to meet any client requirement

FocusPoint International

FocusPoint is a global risk consultancy specializing in provision of medical and security assistance, crisis response services, and intelligence-driven technology solutions.

Lloyd's of London

Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace, offering unrivalled specialist underwriting expertise.

