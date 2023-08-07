ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESA, a leading solar development company, has been recognized by Solar Power World in its annual Top Solar Contractors List. Ranked as the #1 solar developer in Florida and #122 overall, up from last year's ranking of #249, the company continues to make significant strides in expanding the U.S. solar market.

ESA RECOGNIZED AS THE #1 SOLAR DEVELOPER IN FLORIDA BY SOLAR POWER WORLD

The 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World, is the most recognized annual listing of U.S. solar contractors working across utility, commercial, residential, and community solar markets. The list's unveiling comes amidst growing excitement for solar and storage technologies, supported by significant federal backing in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We're incredibly proud of our team's hard work and dedication to advancing clean energy solutions for businesses and communities nationwide," said Morgan Brawner, Chief Revenue Officer at ESA, "It's an honor to be recognized by Solar Power World, and we are particularly proud to be the top solar developer headquartered in Florida. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue driving solar innovation and make a positive impact on our communities."

ESA's recognition is a testament to the firm's continued focus on developing and implementing comprehensive, decarbonization solutions. The company's ranking also reinforces its strong commitment to its mission of simplifying the process of decarbonizing real estate and making solar energy more accessible to businesses nationwide.

In addition to developing innovative solar solutions, ESA remains committed to addressing key industry challenges, including the struggle to find qualified job candidates – an issue cited by nearly 75% of those surveyed.

The U.S. has reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the market to triple in size over the next five years. As the industry continues to expand, ESA looks forward to playing an integral role in this growth, driving value for its clients, and making a lasting impact on the renewable energy landscape.

About ESA

ESA is a prominent clean energy development and decarbonization platform. Over the past decade, ESA has successfully transacted over 6 GW of operating solar energy projects and pre-construction development assets. Our diverse portfolio spans a broad array of asset classes, including installations at corporate headquarters, commercial and industrial facilities, community solar portfolios, and multi-100 MW utility-scale solar projects. ESA's influence extends across 22 states, where projects have interconnected with 27 distinct utilities. ESA operates with the freedom and flexibility inherent in a privately owned and managed corporation. To learn more about ESA, please visit our website at esa-solar.com . You can also stay up to date with our latest developments by following us on LinkedIn .

