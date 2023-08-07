ESA RECOGNIZED AS THE #1 SOLAR DEVELOPER IN FLORIDA BY SOLAR POWER WORLD

News provided by

ESA Solar Energy

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESA, a leading solar development company, has been recognized by Solar Power World in its annual Top Solar Contractors List. Ranked as the #1 solar developer in Florida and #122 overall, up from last year's ranking of #249, the company continues to make significant strides in expanding the U.S. solar market.

Continue Reading
ESA RECOGNIZED AS THE #1 SOLAR DEVELOPER IN FLORIDA BY SOLAR POWER WORLD
ESA RECOGNIZED AS THE #1 SOLAR DEVELOPER IN FLORIDA BY SOLAR POWER WORLD

The 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World, is the most recognized annual listing of U.S. solar contractors working across utility, commercial, residential, and community solar markets. The list's unveiling comes amidst growing excitement for solar and storage technologies, supported by significant federal backing in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We're incredibly proud of our team's hard work and dedication to advancing clean energy solutions for businesses and communities nationwide," said Morgan Brawner, Chief Revenue Officer at ESA, "It's an honor to be recognized by Solar Power World, and we are particularly proud to be the top solar developer headquartered in Florida. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue driving solar innovation and make a positive impact on our communities."

ESA's recognition is a testament to the firm's continued focus on developing and implementing comprehensive, decarbonization solutions. The company's ranking also reinforces its strong commitment to its mission of simplifying the process of decarbonizing real estate and making solar energy more accessible to businesses nationwide.

In addition to developing innovative solar solutions, ESA remains committed to addressing key industry challenges, including the struggle to find qualified job candidates – an issue cited by nearly 75% of those surveyed.

The U.S. has reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the market to triple in size over the next five years. As the industry continues to expand, ESA looks forward to playing an integral role in this growth, driving value for its clients, and making a lasting impact on the renewable energy landscape.

About ESA
ESA is a prominent clean energy development and decarbonization platform. Over the past decade, ESA has successfully transacted over 6 GW of operating solar energy projects and pre-construction development assets. Our diverse portfolio spans a broad array of asset classes, including installations at corporate headquarters, commercial and industrial facilities, community solar portfolios, and multi-100 MW utility-scale solar projects. ESA's influence extends across 22 states, where projects have interconnected with 27 distinct utilities. ESA operates with the freedom and flexibility inherent in a privately owned and managed corporation. To learn more about ESA, please visit our website at esa-solar.com. You can also stay up to date with our latest developments by following us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ESA Solar Energy

Also from this source

ESA Awards Community Grants to Three Augusta County Organizations

ESA Signs Deal with Nautilus for 270 MW Great Lakes Solar Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.