ESA Strengthens Leadership in Virginia's Community Solar Market with Key 2024 Milestones

MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESA, a leading solar and energy storage developer, proudly reflects on a year of milestones and impact in Virginia's dynamic and competitive community solar market. From originating financeable projects in Dominion Energy's service territory to securing key land use approvals, ESA continues to demonstrate its commitment to community-focused project development.

ESA has strengthened its position as a trusted greenfield developer dedicated to expanding pathways to energy independence.

Virginia is one of the most challenging states for solar development, yet ESA has proven its ability to deliver results. By securing approvals for high-quality projects and advancing construction across multiple counties, ESA has strengthened its position as a trusted greenfield developer dedicated to expanding pathways to energy independence.

In 2024, ESA reached critical milestones:

Construction Advancements: Three ESA-originated community solar projects totaling 14 MW began construction in Halifax and Lunenburg counties.

Three ESA-originated community solar projects totaling began construction in and counties. New Land Use Approvals: Three projects amounting to 10 MW of solar capacity received land use approvals, further advancing ESA's pipeline.

Three projects amounting to of solar capacity received land use approvals, further advancing ESA's pipeline. Shared Solar Capacity Awards: ESA secured 11.5 MW of new Shared Solar capacity, adding to its success in originating projects in Dominion Energy's service territory.

ESA's success in Virginia extends beyond renewable energy production. Through meaningful community engagement and financial support, ESA has made a lasting difference in the lives of residents across the state. In 2024 alone:

In 2024 alone, ESA contributed $43,000 in community impact grants to six Virginia communities, supporting initiatives such as food accessibility, education, and local services. This included efforts like participating in a school supply donation drive, volunteering to distribute Thanksgiving meals to low-income families, Christmas Food Basket shopping and drop-off, and a first-ever donation to an elementary school.

"We take immense pride in our ability to develop projects that foreground both reliable energy and tangible benefits to the communities we serve," said Justin Vandenbroeck, Chief Operating Officer at ESA. "Navigating one of the country's most competitive markets requires diligence, innovation, and strong partnerships with landowners and local stakeholders. Our team has proven time and again that we are up to the challenge, and our 2024 achievements are a testament to our capabilities."

As ESA looks ahead to 2025, the company remains as dedicated as ever to the people of Virginia, with plans to further scale its development pipeline and deepen its community partnerships. "This year's milestones set the stage for even greater accomplishments as we continue to deliver projects that strengthen America's energy independence, enhance energy security, and create jobs in rural communities. We are proud to contribute to the nation's energy future while fostering economic growth in the areas that need it most," added Vandenbroeck.

About ESA

ESA is a leading solar and energy storage development platform driving America's energy independence and security. Over the past decade, ESA has successfully transacted over 8 GW of solar and energy storage developments and pre-construction assets. Its diverse portfolio includes corporate headquarters, commercial and industrial facilities, community solar, and multi-100 MW utility-scale projects. With a presence in 24 states, ESA is committed to strengthening the nation's energy infrastructure and creating jobs in local communities. As an independently owned company headquartered in Central Florida, ESA has the freedom and flexibility to deliver impactful, large-scale projects that support national energy goals. To learn more about ESA, visit our website at esa-solar.com, and stay updated on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ESA Solar Energy