ESAC Awarded eCQM Standards and Resource Center Contract by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESAC, Inc. is pleased to announce that it was awarded a 5-year, $24M contract to continue supporting the Electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQMs) Standards and Resource Center by CMS. ESAC is teamed with partners Battelle, Mathematica, Dynamic Content Group, and Mettle Solutions. The work includes providing support for existing clinical quality measurement standards for reporting, transitioning to new standards, as well as maintaining the eCQI resource center - a 'one-stop shop' for all eCQM related information.

eCQMs use data electronically taken from electronic health records (EHRs) and health information technology systems to measure the quality of health care provided. CMS uses eCQMs in quality reporting and other value-based programs.

"The ESAC team shares CMS' goals of improved health outcomes using eCQMs," said ESAC President, Anand Basu. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with CMS."

"This is an important initiative for CMS and for the greater healthcare community," said ESAC Project Manager, Traci Psihas. "We have a strong, hardworking team committed to advancing the use of eCQMs and we are thrilled to continue support of it."

According to Michael Holck, Vice President of Software Engineering at ESAC, the eCQM Standards are evolving to support increased interoperable data exchange between payers and providers to facilitate improved quality of care. "It is very satisfying being a part of an effort that applies technology to improve healthcare," he said.

ESAC, Inc. provides research data management, bioinformatics, and healthcare information technology solutions for government, commercial and academic clients. We are dedicated to improving human health and the healthcare experience worldwide through our expertise in life sciences, engineering, research, and medicine. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, we are committed to delivering advanced technological solutions and scientific expertise.

