eSalon Brings Hair Happiness Home With Two New Styling Must-Haves For Fall

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, bespoke beauty brand eSalon launches two new styling products – Velvet Primer and Triple Prep – to fight frizz and make styling a breeze, while keeping hair color vibrant. As new additions to the company's already expansive premium hair care line, the formulas for these new color-safe products were developed in-house by eSalon's expert team of cosmetic chemists and stylists.

Velvet Primer ($15) is a frizz-fighting, smoothing balm designed to be used before heat styling or air drying. Its enriching and lightweight formula, with Abyssinian oil, hydrates and softens tendrils for a glossy, tangle-free finish.

Triple Prep 3-in1-Protectant ($15) provides stress-free styling by reducing drying time in half and providing incredible shine. Packed with ultra-conditioning Allantoin and Chamomile Extract, this expertly crafted product strengthens and softens the hair while shielding from heat styling up to 450 degrees.

"With fall and winter approaching, hair is more prone to dryness, breakage and fading, leaving you with a less-than-shiny look. And, color-treated hair typically fades much faster when styling products aren't color-safe," said Leianna Hillo, eSalon's Lead Hair Colorist. "We're excited to debut the latest and greatest in our hair care line to help our clients keep their hair healthy while styling! Used together or on their own, the color-safe Velvet Primer and Triple Prep protect and strengthen hair while making any hairstyle sleek and shiny."

Hillo's pro tips for your best hair day yet:

Velvet primer: "This anti-frizz multi-tasker is perfect for sleek and coiled hairstyles alike. Apply to curly hair and twist tendrils before air drying or diffusing, or apply to freshly blow-dried hair before flat ironing for a glass-like finish."



eSalon revolutionized the way women colored their hair 10 years ago by launching custom, salon-quality, at-home hair color. Since then, eSalon has introduced a line of 22 hair care products designed to protect, revive and extend the life of your color.

To learn more and shop products, please visit https://www.esalon.com/products .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Launched in 2010, and a five-time winner of Allure Magazine's "Best Home Hair Color," eSalon delivers a personalized experience through a unique combination of human expertise and state-of-the-art, dual patented technology. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its headquarters in Los Angeles and UK production facility with over 8.8 million orders shipped and over 231,000 unique color combinations created.

