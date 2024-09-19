ESALON, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOR COMPANY, LAUNCHES CUSTOM HAIR CARE LINE

Fortified With Professional Technology, the new Custom Range Targets Multiple Hair Care Goals In One Formula, Delivered Straight to Your Door

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, eSalon Custom Hair Care introduces a high-performance approach to hair care with personalized Shampoos, Conditioners, Leave-In Conditioner Sprays, and Hair Masks for all hair types, delivered straight to your door. Made by expert stylists to match your unique hair goals, eSalon Custom Hair Care is designed to fit you - not the other way around. eSalon leverages its proven technology and results-driven ingredients so you can get your best hair yet.

eSalon Custom Hair Care

After a quick quiz about hair history, goals, and preferences, eSalon curates a personalized formula for your individual hair needs, and includes the option to add a unique fragrance. While each product is personalized, all of eSalon's formulas are cruelty-free, and phthalate, silicone (*excludes hair mask) and sls- and sles- free.

"Cutting-edge personalization technology is what we're known for - so to introduce a new kind of custom hair care to the market couldn't be more exciting for us," said Greta Rose, eSalon CEO. "The expansion of our expert-led offerings allows our existing and new customers to achieve a truly custom hair care and color routine designed just for them."

eSalon Custom Hair Care is a new extension of the brand's award-winning custom hair color, which revolutionized women's home hair color when it launched in 2010. eSalon's cutting-edge personalization technology is complemented by a diverse group of industry-experts who deeply understand that every person has different hair needs and goals, and that those aspects evolve over time. From R&D, product manufacturing, shipping and everything in between, the eSalon team controls every step of the experience at the brand's Los Angeles headquarters.

Spa-Like Fragrances Designed Just For You

Customers can select from three serene fragrances, including: "Citrus Sunrise," featuring vibrant notes of citrus and mandarin, accented by clean florals and soft musk; "Coastal Blossom," with delicate notes of bergamot and rose, accented by iris and cedarwood; and "Summer Essence," with notes of sun-kissed summer fruits accented by airy florals and sheer woods. eSalon also allows users to add their name to their products or give their products a creative alternative name like "Lo's Fall Scent."

eSalon's Proprietary Technology You Know & Love

Each formula includes eSalon's proven technology to improve the look and feel of hair, from root to tip. Choose up to three hair goals of 16 options for a formula unique to you. The Tri-Bonding Technology strengthens the hair by helping form new bonds through the creation of a 3D network inside each strand. L21 Complex, a highly effective conditioning agent, helps protect and seal the hair's surface, restoring all C-21 Lipids chains present in the cuticle. Microbiome Defense offers an advanced blend of natural ingredients designed to balance the scalp's microbiome and improve hair health.

eSalon's Personalization Prowess

eSalon's products are designed to evolve with customers over time, allowing them to easily adjust their goals and fragrance selection based on hair, lifestyle, or seasonal changes. "eSalon's biggest strength is our understanding of the client feedback loop over time," said Lori Laybourne, eSalon Chief Marketing Officer. "Launching eSalon Custom Hair Care and offering customers formula adjustments in a new market segment is a natural next step for us to leverage what we are good at."

eSalon's Eco-Friendly Aesthetic

eSalon's sleek bottles and jars are made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials, giving a second life to discarded plastic. Additionally, eSalon always aims to use FSC-certified paper, shipping materials made with recycled material and minimizes single-use plastics with biodegradable packaging and shipping tape. eSalon's entire range of hair care is also cruelty-free.

How much do eSalon products cost?

One individual, one-time purchase of a personalized Shampoo, Conditioner or Leave-In Conditioner Spray starts at $28, and the Hair Mask at $30. Customers can save by opting into eSalon's Flex Plan for an additional 20% off their order and receive their products regularly, with the option to skip or cancel at any time.

To discover more, please visit eSalon.com, and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

