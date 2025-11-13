Esaote and Schiller Americas announce strategic partnership to expand the sales channel in the cardiology imaging space

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, one of the world's leading medical imaging companies, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Schiller Americas, a global leader in cardiopulmonary diagnostics. This collaboration strengthens both companies' presence in the cardiovascular imaging market and marks a major step forward in bringing Esaote's advanced ultrasound technology to more U.S. healthcare providers.

MyLab™E80 Esaote Ultrasound system SCHILLER Logo

Through this partnership, Schiller Americas will offer Esaote's innovative ultrasound systems — including the MyLab™ E80, MyLab™ A70, and MyLab™ Omega eXP — to its extensive cardiology network across the United States. The synergy between the two companies creates a powerful portfolio that delivers comprehensive diagnostic solutions designed to improve cardiac care and patient outcomes.

"Esaote and Schiller have shared a strong global relationship for many years, and we're thrilled to expand that collaboration into the U.S. market" said Thomas Will, Director of Ultrasound Sales at Esaote North America. "Our product lines complement each other perfectly, combining Schiller's excellence in cardiopulmonary diagnostics with Esaote's leadership in ultrasound imaging, to provide clinicians with a more complete diagnostic toolkit".

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in improving diagnostic accuracy in the U.S.cardiopulmonary field" said Francesco Iacona, CEO of SCHILLER Americas. "By combining Esaote's ultrasound imaging expertise with our leadership in cardiopulmonary diagnostics, we are establishing a new standard for comprehensive diagnostic solutions for clinicians".

The partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing cardiovascular imaging, providing physicians with high-quality, flexible solutions that enhance diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency.

About Esaote

Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in over 100 countries. Esaote North America, Inc., as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies.

About Schiller

SCHILLER Group, based in Baar, Switzerland, is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of devices for cardiopulmonary diagnostics and patient monitoring, as well as software solutions for the medical industry.

As part of the SCHILLER Group, SCHILLER Americas, Inc. is committed to delivering the latest cardiopulmonary technology to the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820202/MyLab_E80_Esaote_Ultrasound_system.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820204/Esaote_North_America_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820203/SCHILLER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Esaote North America