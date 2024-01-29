Esaote unveils two new Ultrasound Systems at Arab Health: MyLab™A50 and MyLab™A70.

News provided by

Esaote S.p.A.

29 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

Agile solutions to increase the access to ultrasound imaging and support the users in challenging clinical settings.

GENOA, Italy and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, a leading company in medical imaging, is proud to announce its participation at Arab Health, (29 January/1 February 2024 Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 1 Booth S 1.A30) and the unveiling of two new ultrasound systems: MyLab™A50 and MyLab™A70.

MyLab™A50 and MyLab™A70 embody the concept of Agility and are engineered to perform seamlessly in diverse clinical settings. With compact footprint, battery-operated lightweight and mobile design they meet the demands of most healthcare professionals.

Continue Reading
The new Esaote ultrasound system MyLab(TM)A70
The new Esaote ultrasound system MyLab(TM)A70

"With the A-series, Esaote has decided to prioritize customer experience by introducing a groundbreaking approach, like offering an exclusive choice of interfaces - a conventional control panel and a fully touch-enabled.  Intuitive, user-friendly and easy to clean design allows clinician to effortlessly and efficiently operate and navigate functionalities" says Florence Labb, Customer Marketing Manager at Esaote.

The A-series is designed with the purpose of meeting diverse clinical needs, daily routine but also advanced assessments that have become new standards in ultrasound, such as a liver multiparametric analysis, featuring elastography and attenuation imaging, as well as a comprehensive strain package on ventricles and atrium for cardiology applications.

The combination of AI-based features and advanced imaging technology empowers healthcare professionals to make confident, informed decisions, ensuring accurate diagnostic outcomes.

This launch of the new MyLab A-series merged with new Esaote's brand identity marks a significant stride towards the sense of care and empathy with which Esaote approaches its everyday work, to improve people's well-being.

MyLab™A50 and MyLab™A70 are 510(k) pending at FDA. Not available for sale in the United States

Esaote Group: Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, magnetic resonance, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2023, the Group has 1,250 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With headquarters in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in more than 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327878/Esaote_MyLab_A70.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327879/Esaote_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Esaote unveils two new Ultrasound Systems at Arab Health: MyLab™A50 and MyLab™A70.

Esaote unveils two new Ultrasound Systems at Arab Health: MyLab™A50 and MyLab™A70.

Esaote, a leading company in medical imaging, is proud to announce its participation at Arab Health, (29 January/1 February 2024 Dubai World Trade...
Esaote unveils its new brand identity at 2024 Worldwide Sales & Marketing Meeting, Florence

Esaote unveils its new brand identity at 2024 Worldwide Sales & Marketing Meeting, Florence

Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging, today unveiled its new brand identity at the 2024 Worldwide Sales & Marketing Meeting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.