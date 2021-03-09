ESC Partners Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Latin America Offices

"We are devoted to guiding our partners to the highest level of productivity and modernization possible employing the best technologies available. The premiere platform of the Oracle Utilities Suite backed by Oracle's commitment to success is integrated with our rich experience and serves to provide optimum results," said RJ Kumar, CEO ESC Partners. "The time to expand our global footprint couldn't be better as utilities around the world are working quickly to evolve and innovate to keep pace with changing demands and cloud technologies."

Latin American utilities are placing more emphasis on seeking local partners when addressing smart metering framework options and seeking opportunities for improved business cases. This creates a logical opportunity for an experienced, trusted leader such as ESC Partners to bring services and expertise to the area.

"As a technology ally, ESC is able to support innovation across multiple solutions for utilities," said David Greenberg, ESC SVP Global Operations and Delivery. "And with the planned 18+ billion dollars in smart grid infrastructure investment in Latin America over the next decade, the region is poised for growth across the entire scope of services."

Latin America's energy sector is quickly approaching a fundamental change, and as such, developing new customer-centric strategies responding to shifts in behavior, mastering digital technologies and embracing an agile mindset are critical to meeting tomorrow's challenges. ESC welcomes the opportunity to work alongside, locally, with utility organizations to successfully step up to the challenge.

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in partnering with electric, water and gas utilities to enhance their operational capabilities and fuel organizational innovation and efficiency. Leveraging technologies, capabilities, and business acumen to achieve digital transformation. ESC teams with utilities to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes. A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across multiple utility product suites, ESC value added service helps fill the gap with an end-to-end agile solution. ESC works dedication to a client-centric philosophy that has proven successful for over twelve years. With regional headquarters in the US, India, Dubai, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com.

