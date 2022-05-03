ESC Partners and ENCO Utility Services Join Forces

United offering boosts Smart Cities and Utilities productivity delivering customer service solutions, high quality utility management and seamless IT implementation.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and ANAHEIM, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESC Partners, premier choice for collaborative Smart City and Utility Transformation projects, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ENCO Utility Services, a turnkey provider of bundled utility services for 150+ municipal and private utilities.

ENCO, the leading provider of customer and utility services in the US, provides services including all customer services functions, utility design, engineering, construction, operations, and utility scale solar generation facilities. Among the customer services provided are call center, billing, bill printing and mailing, lockbox payment processing, dispatch services, and local office operations to complete its professional business services package.

The ESC/ENCO partnership supports a holistic approach to smart cities and utilities, assembling core functionalities, from comprehensive back-office activities, Customer Information System solutions, through complete front-line utility customer services with a single-point-of-contact.

"We are continuously seeking opportunities to provide additional value to the cities and utilities we serve," says RJ Kumar, CEO of ESC Partners. "Teaming with ENCO allows us to present a viable option to organizations looking to achieve digital transformation coupled with all-inclusive customer service virtually seamlessly as part of our Smart City Integration Framework."

The economies of scale achieved by fusing ESC's expertise in implementing cohesive software solutions with ENCO's customer-facing offerings provides clients with leading-edge applications and an exceptionally seasoned team.

"We at ENCO are delighted to have the opportunity to join with ESC Partners," says Ruby Irigoyen, Senior VP of ENCO. "We have joined together to deliver an end-to-end services package that will improve the performance and efficiency of cities and utilities through the delivery of best-in-class professional services."

About ENCO Utility Services

ENCO Utility Services has been a turnkey provider of bundled utility services for municipal and private utilities since 2001. From the northwest to the southeast, ENCO has laid utility lines, provided call center support, and built utility-scale renewable energy generation plants.

ENCO is proud to offer clean, renewable energy options and can help you access the energy your utility requires to service customer loads and uses the most advanced techniques, equipment, and service options in the industry to keep your electric, gas, sewer, or water infrastructure ticking.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California with a call center just across the Santa Ana Mountains in Hemet, other offices are located in Moreno Valley, California, Tallahassee, Florida, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Learn more at encous.com.

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in partnering with all sizes of towns, cities, and municipalities to enhance their operational capabilities and fuel organizational innovation and efficiency. Leveraging technologies, capabilities, and business acumen to achieve digital transformation, ESC teams with communities to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes.

A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across multiple utility and private sector product suites. ESC, a Minority Business Enterprise, embodies a client-centric philosophy that has proven successful for over twelve years and is a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). With regional headquarters in the US, India, Dubai, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ruby M. Irigoyen for ENCO Utility Services

952.925.8092

[email protected]

Lori Waugh for ESC Partners

585.402.5688

[email protected]

SOURCE ESC Partners