ESC Partners Forges Bond with Clouder Consulting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and CALI, Colombia, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESC Partners today announced a strategic alliance with Clouder Consulting, a premiere provider of consulting and implementation of Salesforce Cloud applications including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) options and more. The harmonious relationship allows both organizations to dovetail their offerings and provide an enhanced holistic approach to delivering customer service organizations expanded functionality. By leveraging the power of the best-in-breed Salesforce platform with seamless delivery of Customer Information Systems (CIS) or Customer Cloud Services (CCS), increased automation and contextual customer information is accessible with ease.

"For some time, we have encountered increasing interest by leading utility organizations seeking to implement CRM technologies, specifically Salesforce," says RJ Kumar, CEO of ESC Partners. "Our relationship with Clouder Consulting puts another tool at our disposal globally to congruently address this development in the marketplace while further cementing our commitment to Latin American industry leaders in the process."

Providing an integrated solution adding CRM to a proven history of CIS/CCS implementations allows organizations to embrace an extended level of digital transformation. Clouder's experience in the Salesforce space combined with ESC's proven implementation track-record improves the value proposition for all concerned.

"It is a pleasure to collaborate and serve the market with a partner that embodies and reflects our core pillars of simplicity, process optimization, and building long-term relationships," says Carlos Lozano, CEO of Clouder Consulting. "Both organizations are customer-centric, and we look forward to extending and co-creating CRM strategy and implementing Salesforce.com as a technological tool to support interactions in tandem with ESC's flourishing CIS and CCS projects."

As platform integrations continue to emerge, knitting such functionalities together to support a frictionless experience will become inevitable. Addressing the business-critical mission of customer interaction as a unified team is a step in the right direction for smoother interactions.

About Clouder Consulting

Clouder Consulting, as a certified partner, offers consulting, configuration, and development services over Salesforce Cloud technologies helping companies to digitally transform businesses and become more competitive.

We are experts in the primary Salesforce solutions and serve a variety of industry sectors, including small and medium-sized companies. Using agile methodologies to deliver quality results quickly, we strive to understand the unique business environment of each client to offer solutions tailored to their needs. Connect with Clouder at ClouderConsulting.com

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in partnering with all sizes of towns, cities, and municipalities to enhance their operational capabilities and fuel organizational innovation and efficiency. Leveraging technologies, capabilities, and business acumen to achieve digital transformation, ESC teams with communities to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes.

A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across multiple utility and private sector product suites. ESC, a Minority Business Enterprise, embodies a client-centric philosophy that has proven successful for over twelve years and is a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). With regional headquarters in the US, India, Dubai, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

