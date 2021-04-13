ESC Partners Welcomes Senior Vice President, Latin America

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of our recent Latin American expansion, ESC Partners, a leader in fueling utility innovation and the execution of digital transformation of towns, cities, and municipalities globally, is pleased to announce that Oracle Global Utilities veteran, Claudia Vasquez, joins ESC Partners as Senior Vice President, Latin American Sales. Claudia's responsibilities will encompass spearheading sales team leadership and business development expediting ESC's revenue through expansion of new partnerships in Central and South America. She will also be tasked with development of new channels and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies throughout the region.

Claudia brings over 20 years within the utilities sector to ESC. She has been a perennial respected professional in both her region and across the industry as a top-notch contributor and longstanding team asset throughout her career. Eleven years of her experience were garnered from within the Oracle ecosystem where she has been specifically focused on expanding the Oracle Utilities suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, including:

Oracle Customer Cloud Service (CCS)

Customer Care & Billing (CC&B)

Work and Asset Management Cloud (WACS)

Oracle Field Services Cloud (OFCS)

Cash to Meter (C2M)

Meter Data Management (MDM)

Prior to joining ESC, Claudia gained expertise identifying and guiding organizations through the complexities of utility/telco technical transitions throughout Latin America at Swedtel, Convergys and Open International. She holds degrees in Systems and Computer Engineering, Business Administration and a master's degree in Marketing and Sales.

"Claudia is an outstanding addition to our ESC team as she brings a deep blend of Oracle Utilities sales and technical knowledge and what it takes to deliver client success," said RJ Kumar, CEO of ESC Partners. "As ESC continues its rapid growth and focuses on Latin America, Claudia's experience, and leadership along with her strong background in building client relationships will accelerate ESC's growth. We are thrilled to have her onboard!" stated RJ Kumar.

"Having worked side by side as an Oracle partner with ESC on multiple projects, I have had the unique opportunity to witness first-hand their commitment to customer-first service. Experiencing the corporate culture and how it is ingrained in their process made it easy for me to make the decision to join the organization," stated Claudia Vasquez, SVP Latin America Sales. "I am honored to join the ESC team and help build on the solid foundation developed over the last eleven years. ESC is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform their organizations for accessible customer experience, increased value and compete as we move toward a more sustainable future."

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in partnering with electric, water and gas utilities to enhance their operational capabilities and fuel organizational innovation and efficiency. Leveraging technologies, capabilities, and business acumen to achieve digital transformation, ESC teams with utilities to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes. A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across multiple utility product suites, ESC value added service helps fill the gap with an end-to-end agile solution. ESC, a Minority Business Enterprise, works in dedication to a client-centric philosophy that has proven successful for over twelve years and is a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). With regional headquarters in the US, India, Dubai, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com .

Media Contact:

Lori Waugh

ESC Partners

585.413.4302

[email protected]

SOURCE ESC Partners

