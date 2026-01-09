ESCA Applauds Trump Administration for Securing Global Tax Agreement Protecting Employee-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the OECD announced an agreement among more than 145 countries on a "side-by-side" arrangement that exempts all U.S. companies from the new 15-percent tax on the global income of multinational corporations. We appreciate the Administration's commitment to protecting American companies and ensuring that employee-owned businesses are shielded from extraterritorial overreach. This agreement represents a global victory for America's employee-owned companies and recognizes the significant economic contributions of the employee-owner workforce.

"From the beginning, US Treasury officials acknowledged the uniquely American S ESOP structure that allows workers to save for retirement through ownership where they work," said Stephanie Silverman, President and CEO of the Employee-Owned S Corporations of America (ESCA). "They advocated and negotiated tirelessly to ensure that American workers would not be subject to new foreign taxes, decreasing the value of their ownership stake. We commend the Administration's prioritization of policies aimed at supporting America's workforce and allowing ESOP companies to continue to thrive."

ESCA also thanks the leadership of the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee who were instrumental in supporting Treasury's work.

About ESCA: ESCA, the Employee-owned S Corporations of America, is the voice in Washington, DC, which speaks exclusively for employee-owned S corporations ("S ESOPs"). More than 4,000 S corporation ESOPs operate across a range of industries, including heavy manufacturing, defense contracting, construction, engineering, health care, and retail, with over 1.1 million total participants. S ESOP companies have distributed over $134 billion in retirement savings to employee-owners between 2002 and 2022.

