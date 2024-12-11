ESCA Evolves into a Full-Service Intellectual Property Law Firm to Meet the Needs of Modern Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCA is excited to announce its expansion into a full-service intellectual property law firm, offering a comprehensive suite of legal services that includes trademark, patent, copyright, brand protection, litigation, contracts, and enforcement. This evolution reflects ESCA's mission to modernize legal services and provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-moving digital economy.

Recognizing that brands today need more than traditional legal services, ESCA leverages technology to provide efficient, high-quality legal solutions while helping clients manage their budgets. The firm combines expert legal counsel with modern workflows to streamline processes, ensuring businesses receive personalized attention and strategic advice without unnecessary costs.

"Our goal is to create a top-tier legal experience that works for the fast-paced, digital-first world," said Francesca Witzburg, Founder and Managing Partner. After leaving Big Law, Francesca set out to build a firm that offers the same level of expertise as large firms but with a focus on practical, business-oriented solutions. With experience working in-house for popular brands, she designed ESCA to bridge the gap between legal advice and real-world business needs.

With this expansion, ESCA now offers a complete range of IP services:

Trademark, patent, and copyright services to protect innovation and creative assets.

Brand protection strategies to safeguard businesses from online and offline infringement.

Litigation and enforcement to defend intellectual property rights in high-stakes cases.

Contracts and business negotiations aligned with clients' commercial goals.

The firm's partner-driven approach ensures clients work directly with experienced attorneys rather than being routed through junior staff. ESCA's expanded team brings together expertise from diverse industries, including fashion, entertainment, media, consumer products, and technology:

Nicole Dolgon , Commercial Partner: A business and entertainment attorney with experience advising celebrity talent and top global brands.

, Commercial Partner: A business and entertainment attorney with experience advising celebrity talent and top global brands. Leo Lichtman , Litigation Partner: A seasoned litigator who has handled high-stakes IP cases both as outside counsel and in-house at a multinational media company.

, Litigation Partner: A seasoned litigator who has handled high-stakes IP cases both as outside counsel and in-house at a multinational media company. Angela Coxe , Patent Partner: An expert in patent portfolio management with extensive experience in patent prosecution and strategy; prior to ESCA she worked in-house at a leading technology company.

, Patent Partner: An expert in patent portfolio management with extensive experience in patent prosecution and strategy; prior to ESCA she worked in-house at a leading technology company. Tom Balducci , Enforcement Partner: Strategic IP counsel who represents brands on all aspects of IP, brand protection, and enforcement.

, Enforcement Partner: Strategic IP counsel who represents brands on all aspects of IP, brand protection, and enforcement. Adam Witzburg , Co-Founder & COO: With a decade of business expertise, Adam ensures the firm runs efficiently while keeping the client experience front and center.

"At ESCA, we're not just expanding our services—we're redefining what it means to be a modern IP firm," Francesca added. "We've built a firm that is agile, technology-driven, and focused on providing exceptional legal support for brands at every stage of growth."

As a full-service IP firm, ESCA is committed to helping businesses protect their assets, enforce their rights, and build long-term value through effective intellectual property strategies.

For more information about ESCA and our expanded services, visit www.esca.legal.

