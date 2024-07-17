Escala Completes $12M Round to Consolidate its Position as the Leading CRM for Hispanic SMBs. Post this

Escala recently completed a $12 million funding round co-led by IGNIA and Alaya Capital , with participation from High Alpha and other investors. This capital will enhance Escala's features, including advanced WhatsApp integration and Artificial Intelligence, and expand its team dedicated to improving clients' sales results.

Escala addresses critical marketing and sales challenges faced by SMBs. According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), only 20% of SMBs in LatAm utilize digital tools in their sales and marketing processes, hindering efficient growth. Escala aims to change this by simplifying the adoption of proven technologies and methodologies to drive sustainable growth. The platform offers affordable, easy-to-use tools complemented by personalized support from Customer Success Managers, enabling businesses to digitize and optimize their sales funnels. Companies using Escala have reported doubling their revenue, generating 300% more leads, and increasing operational efficiency by 70% within six months.

"This investment will allow us to continue driving innovation to meet the growing needs of businesses in the region," said Alfonso Santiago, CEO of Escala, who recently joined after serving as the global COO of Open English. "Our goal is to keep improving the customer experience and provide SMBs with the tools they need to manage and grow their businesses efficiently," added Santiago.

Christine Kenna, Partner at IGNIA, stated, "Having worked together for many years, Andrés Moreno and Alfonso Santiago have a profound understanding of the challenges faced by SMBs. We are thrilled to support their vision and dedication to empowering small businesses throughout Latin America."

About Escala

Escala is a strategic partner for SMBs in Latin America and the US Hispanic market, focusing on optimizing business processes through advanced tools and personalized training. Created by Andrés Moreno, Escala leverages years of experience in advising and building successful businesses, aiming to drive development in the Hispanic market. The company has assembled a team of experts across various business areas to develop effective solutions for attracting and retaining customers, helping businesses reach the next level.

For more information: Escala.com

