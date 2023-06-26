Escala Medical Awarded €5.5 Million EIC Funding to Revolutionize Pelvic Organ Prolapse Treatment

Escala Medical's breakthrough device brings incision-free pelvic organ prolapse treatment to women suffering from this widespread and debilitating condition, affecting approximately 50% of women worldwide. With a procedure that can be performed under local anesthesia in 5-8 minutes, Escala's innovative approach addresses a significant market need. FDA-cleared, Escala's revolutionary technology is now commercially available in the United States, marking a major milestone for the company.

Current surgical treatment options for POP are invasive and principally suitable for advanced stage prolapse. Until now, there have not been effective incision-free alternatives for women experiencing early-stage symptoms or for those patients who are not eligible for surgery. Escala Medical is changing POP treatment with its much-needed solution for these underserved populations, while also providing a faster and easier solution for clinicians addressing patients with advanced stage POP.

Dr. Edit Goldberg, CEO of Escala, expressed her excitement, stating, "With recent FDA clearance for our prolapse repair device, the EIC investment enables operations expansion and fulfills Escala's mission of transforming POP treatment for countless women worldwide. Our game-changing device provides a long-awaited solution allowing early-stage treatment and significantly improving the quality of life for millions of women globally."

Dr. Robert Auerbach, Escala Board of Directors' Chair, emphasized the company's achievements in the rapidly evolving FemTech market. He remarked, "This funding from the EIC further validates Escala's technology. It propels us forward in our mission to provide durable, incisionless treatments for patients suffering from pelvic organ prolapse, effectively enhancing their quality of life."

About Escala Medical

Escala Medical, a FemTech company, is a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY). Supported by Israeli, American, and British investors, and the Israel Innovation Authority, Escala is committed to offering its groundbreaking repair alternative for women at all stages of pelvic organ prolapse. By shifting the point of care from the hospital to the doctor's office, Escala's innovative system will transform the treatment paradigm for pelvic organ prolapse. Escala received regulatory clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

