Escala Meditando, the new meditation app from Ismael Cala

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom has found that applications for smart phones are the technology most used by those surveyed (78%) to support their mental health and wellbeing. The study concluded that people use tools for such purposes, although they prefer customized apps.

To help customers relax and reduce anxiety levels, even airports and airlines have adopted meditation applications, with encouraging results.

Now, after many years of study, Ismael Cala is introducing Escala Meditando, ('Meditating Recess') his own app for meditation, personal growth and mindfulness, entirely in Spanish, in a joint undertaking with the company Kingmagination.

Cala, renowned strategist, best-selling author and communicator, will be guiding the meditation at all times so that people can achieve their maximum potential and mind/body balance, as well as driving them to overcome physical and emotional ailments.

"I want to invite people to take an important step towards comprehensively improving their health and wellbeing. Escala Meditando was born of my personal need to share the benefits of meditation. I had the privilege of learning about this world and exploring it in depth with the teachers Deepak Chopra, Sifu Rama and Joe Dispenza. This whole path has led me to prioritize an emotional state where I choose to meditate rather than medicate, whenever it's responsible to do it this way," he explains.

Designed for continuous learning, regardless of the level of prior meditation experience, Escala Meditando features two categories: Building Wellbeing, to grow progressively in meditation practice through three levels, and Conscious Balancing, for managing emotions and everyday situations through individual meditations. The app will also publish free meditations.

"At Kingmagination we've created an app that is more of a pocket companion that's in your phone, within reach when you need to calm your mind and balance your life. So we're introducing it as something that's close at hand, cutting edge, comfortable and available at any time. You can meditate at your own pace, in your own time, in Spanish, and even if you have no internet connection, because all of the meditations are downloadable, and are kept in your own folder," explains Rodnie Gollarza, CEO at Kingmagination.

Escala Meditando is available for Android and iOS; as well as via @escalameditando on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist; he hosts and directs the interview show CALA, which is aired in some twenty countries. For five and a half years he was the prime-time host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). He was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

