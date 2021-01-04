Escala Meditando, the number one meditation app in Spanish, premiers in the children's category

Meditation encourages and improves children's concentration, helps facilitate and develop creativity, contributes to higher academic performance, and reduces aggression and violence.

What are the benefits of meditation for children?

First of all, it encourages and improves concentration in children. It helps facilitate and develop creativity, contributes to higher academic performance, and reduces aggression and violence.

The children's category complements others in the app such as Escalable, Individual, Challenges, and Guests.

The free options for children were created by Ismael Cala and are led by a special guest, Marie Claire, a Panamanian girl who is only eleven years old.

At age four, Marie Claire was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. In the hospital, while waiting to be assigned a room, she began to sing. From that moment on, they knew that Marie Claire would be strong despite her illness. Her parents looked for information in books then began to follow Cala's recommendations, convinced that meditation and taking trips could be her best life coaches.

One night, Marie Claire asked for her iPad and said she was going to record a meditation. Then, her family contacted the team at Escala Meditando so that Ismael Cala could listen to it.

The three meditations available for children are:

Sleeping with the Moon Dreaming in Colors Super Heart

Escala Meditando, a joint venture of Ismael Cala and Kingmagination, is a meditation, personal growth and mindfulness app, entirely in Spanish.

With the exception of the children's category, Cala leads all the meditations so that people can reach their maximum potential and achieve a balance between body and mind, as well as overcome physical and emotional ailments.

Escala Meditando is available for iOS and Android.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life coach and business strategist For five and a half years he hosted the primetime show CALA on CNN en Español. He currently directs and hosts CALA on the North American network MegaTV. Businessman and social entrepreneur. He is the author of eight bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake up with CALA." Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in art history from the Universidad de Oriente. He graduated from the Department of Communication Studies at York University in Toronto and holds a diploma in television production from Seneca College. He is the founder and president of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

