Escalade Announces Executive Management Change

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA) announced today that the Escalade Board of Directors appointed Walter P. Glazer, Jr. as Escalade's Interim Chief Executive Officer and President effective as of February 19, 2021. Mr. Glazer replaced Scott J. Sincerbeaux, who resigned from all of his positions with Escalade, including as Chief Executive Officer and President, and as a director, on terms being mutually agreed upon by the Company and Mr. Sincerbeaux.

Mr. Glazer, age 62, has served as a director at Escalade since 2015 and as Chairman of the Board of Directors since May 2018. Mr. Glazer will continue to serve as Chairman. Mr. Glazer has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Speedball Art Products Company since 1997.

"We thank Scott for his service and appreciate the passion and energy he brought to Escalade. As Scott looks forward to spending more time with his family, we wish him the best in all future endeavors," Mr. Glazer said. "Escalade's strong financial performance this past year demonstrates the opportunity for our company to continue to build on its success while not only investing in our growing lines of business and talented global team, but also sustaining our strong corporate culture. We will soon begin a search process to identify a permanent CEO to guide us in this exciting new phase of our growth."

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, at 812/467-1358.

