Escalade Announces Increase to Authorized Stock Repurchase Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated ("Escalade") (NASDAQ: ESCA) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase to the Company's stock repurchase program, increasing the limit from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000.

The stock repurchase plan will be effected in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which contains restrictions on the number of shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes ("ADTV") of Escalade's shares on NASDAQ. Purchases shall be limited to daily purchases in an amount up to 25% of the ADTV in its shares, or one "Block" purchase per week in lieu of the 25% of ADTV limitation for compliance with Rule 10b-18(b)(4). A "block" as defined under Rule 10b-18(a)(5) means a quantity of stock that, among other things, is at least 5,000 shares and has a purchase price of at least $50,000.

Repurchases will be made by transactions conducted through the NASDAQ Stock Market ("NASDAQ"), or through privately negotiated transactions.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK™ and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; Vuly™ trampolines; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of competitive products and pricing, product demand and market acceptance, new product development, Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus, Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products, the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships, the ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits, the financial health of our customers, disruptions or delays in our supply chain, Escalade's ability to control costs, general economic conditions, fluctuation in operating results, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in the securities market, Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing, the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology, risks related to data security of privacy breaches, and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

SOURCE Escalade, Incorporated