Escalade Appoints Patrick J. Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and President

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Escalade, Incorporated, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick J. Griffin as full-time Chief Executive Officer and President effective March 5, 2026. Mr. Griffin has been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

"The Escalade Board appreciates Patrick's willingness to step in as interim CEO since October," said Walter P. Glazer Jr., Escalade's Chairman. "Patrick is a thoughtful, strategic leader who cares deeply about our people and understands the culture that has shaped our success. We look forward to working with him as he leads the Escalade team to build on our strong foundation and drive growth with clarity, integrity, and the will to win."

"My family and I have been deeply invested in Escalade's long-term success, and it's an honor to serve as Chief Executive Officer and President," said Mr. Griffin. "Escalade is well-positioned for the future, with a vibrant culture, a talented team, strong financial footing, and leading brands in attractive niche categories. I look forward to working with our team and Board to build on this momentum, elevate performance, and deliver long-term value for our customers, team members, and shareholders."

Mr. Griffin has served as an Escalade director and as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations since 2012. Prior to that, he was President of Martin Yale Group, a former Escalade subsidiary, and held other sales, marketing, and product management roles at Escalade dating back to 2002. Earlier in his career, Mr. Griffin held business development and strategic planning roles at Network Commerce, Webcentric, and Koch Industries.

Mr. Griffin served on the board of Stiga Sports AB from 2007 to 2018. He has served on the Regency Properties Board of Managers since 2024.

Mr. Griffin holds an MBA and an MA in Southeast Asian Studies from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He earned BA degrees in history and economics from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, safety, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends, create lasting memories, and play life to the fullest. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's distinct and acclaimed brands include Goalrilla™ in-ground basketball hoops; STIGA® tennis tables and accessories; Bear® Archery and archery equipment; Brunswick Billiards® tables and accessories; Accudart® darting; ONIX® pickleball; Lifeline® fitness products; and RAVE Sports® water recreation products. Escalade's products are available online and through leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's diverse and prominent brand portfolio, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

Wesley Smith

812-467-1334

This report contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives; Escalade's plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs, a potential trade war with China and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; our international operations, including any related to political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's ability to protect its intellectual property; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, terrorist attacks, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; the evaluation and implementation of remediation efforts designed and implemented to enhance the Company's control environment; the potential identification of one or more additional material weaknesses in the Company's internal control of which the Company is not currently aware or that have not yet been detected; Escalade's ability to control costs, including managing inventory levels; general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; continued listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market; the Company's inclusion or exclusion from certain market indices; Escalade's ability to obtain financing, to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing and to manage debt levels; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; the potential impact of actual or perceived defects in, or safety of, our products, including any impact of product recalls or legal or regulatory claims, proceedings or investigations involving our products; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; the potential impact of regulatory claims, proceedings or investigations involving our products; Escalade's use of estimates in its financial reporting as well as in its forward looking statements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

